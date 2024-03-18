Portsmouth boys hockey races to its first championship crown in 14 years





PROVIDENCE Portsmouth boys hockey wasted little time in seeking revenge last winter. The Patriots were ousted in the Division II championship nearly a year ago, and midway through the first period on Sunday, their redemption arc was neatly wrapped in championship glory. Fifth-seeded Portsmouth (13-8-1) scored three goals in the first period and then added three more scores to defeat No. 3 Blackstone Valley 6-2 for the Rhode Island Interscholastic League boys hockey crown in Providence Colleges Schneider Arena. The D-II title win is Portsmouth's second overall. The Patriots broke through for the first time with a division crown in the winter of 2009-2010. Portsmouth had dropped their last three tries in the championship match. If I was on the other side I wasn't a fan of it, said Portsmouth goalkeeper Jonathan Cabral. It's so much better to be on the winning side. Just four minutes into the game, Chase Pascoe, a freshman, collected possession on the left circle and scored the opening score on the left side. Then Daniel Biello carried possession down the right side and blasted a chance past a stick save to double the lead with 9:50 remaining. It's amazing, Portsmouth forward Shane Temple, who was named the game's most valuable player, said of the fast start. It's quite surreal to see it and it's not just me doing the work, it's a whole team. I couldn't do it without everyone. Midway through the opening frame, Hadrian Dougherty, another Portsmouth freshman, collected a Blackstone turnover in the low slot to take a 3-0 lead as the Patriots cruised to a championship coronation. Temple then collected a rebound off the boards to give Portsmouth a 4-0 lead with 10:36 left in the second. Portsmouth, which led 5-1 after two periods when Temple found Connor Rogers in front of the net, took the lead after a 5-4 loss to top-seeded Ponaganset. The loss came during a four-game losing streak that included an overtime loss to Blackstone Valley in early February. The Patriots went on to post wins in nine of their next ten games, including upsetting the Chieftains in the semifinals. Biello capped Portsmouth's scoring late in the third period with an open net goal. It's all about our mentality, Cabral said of the season-changing stretch. I feel like we obviously have a bunch of great skaters, but I feel like when they finally changed their attitude and mentality about the game, we got a lot better. Camden Governo got Blackstone (13-7-1), in its first season as a co-op program, on the board with 9:24 left in the second period when his shot from the right circle deflected off a post and went in. make the score 4-1. And Gianluca Albanese redirected Nathan Gravel's shot for a Blackstone power-play goal with 6:57 remaining in the third. It's great, especially afterwards [losing to] Middletown last year, Temple said. Last year they kicked us out and then we came back because the five seeds were crazy. [email protected] On X:@ByJacobRousseau

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.providencejournal.com/story/sports/high-school/2024/03/17/portsmouth-boys-hockey-division-ii-championship-blackstone-valley-riil/72985043007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos