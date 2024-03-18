Chinese rowers will win all five titles at the WTT Singapore Smash





Xinhua) 10:36, March 18, 2024 Lin Gaoyuan (L) and Ma Long win the men's doubles trophies during the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash on March 16, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua) SINGAPORE, March 16 (Xinhua) — China is confident of lifting all five titles on offer at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash, with the rowers triumphing in the men's doubles and women's doubles to claim both final spots in the two singles events on Saturday. Ma Long and Lin Gaoyuan won the men's doubles title with a nail-biting 3-2 victory over former champions Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin. Ma and Lin took an early 4-1 lead before Fan and Wang, winners of the past two editions, staged a remarkable comeback to score seven straight points to win the opening match 11-6. After a 7-7 draw in the second game, Ma and Lin won four points in a row to level the score. In a close third game, Ma and Lin narrowly won 11-9, but Fan and Wang came back to win 11-6 in the fourth game and pushed the match into a tiebreak. The tiebreaker was a rollercoaster ride. Fan and Wang had one match point at 10-9, but Ma and Lin showed exceptional resilience and saved two match points on their way to a 14-12 victory. “I'm very happy to win here,” said Ma. “This is the first time Lin and I have won the title as a couple, and also my first title in WTT events.” “I'm very happy to see us reaching a higher level through these matches,” Lin added. Chen Meng (L) and Wang Manyu celebrate a point during the women's doubles final. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua) In addition to the success in the men's doubles, Chen Meng and Wang Manyu claimed the women's doubles title after an 11-5, 11-6, 11-5 victory over Li Yu-jhun and Cheng I-ching of Chinese Taipei. On Friday, China's top-ranked mixed doubles duo, Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, claimed their third title in a row. The final day of competition will see the all-Chinese singles finals, with Liang Jingkun set to face Wang Chuqin in the men's final, while Wang Yidi will face Wang Manyu in the women's title match. (Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

