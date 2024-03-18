Aggies return to action at Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate





TUCSON, Ariz. After a tournament during the last weekend of February, NM State returns to action for its first competition in the month of March as they travel to Tucson to compete in the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate at Tucson Country Club. Starting Monday morning, the Aggies will play 54 holes on Monday and Tuesday, competing against 13 other programs. The tournament begins with a 36-hole day, with Central Arkansas, Abilene Christian, Long Beach State, Sacramento State, UTEP, Wyoming, George Washington, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah Valley, Arizona, Denver and Utah State teeing off at 8 a.m.: 30 hours MT. NM State will have five Aggies traveling to the Grand Canyon State, including Alvaro Morales who compiled the team's best finish the last time they competed, finishing tied for 83rd at the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate. Additionally, Javier Delgadillo , Anthony Lara , River Smalley And Alexander Bauduin will head toward the goal to help the Aggies put together a strong week of golf. Bauduin is expected to be the first Aggie off the tee at 9:15 a.m. MT, followed by Smalley (9:24 a.m.), Lara (9:33 a.m.), Morales (9:42 a.m.) and Delgadillo (9:51 a.m.). am). NM State will compete with players from Denver and Central Arkansas. This weekend is the 12the year in a row that the Aggies are among the field at the tournament hosted by the University of Arizona. Out of the previous 11 tournaments, the Aggies have only finished in the top 10 of the team rankings twice (T7 in 2022, T5 in 2014). Last year the Aggies finished fourteenthe while Aidan Thomas lined up the Aggies' top individual performances, scoring evenly to finish the event tied at 35e. Tucson Country Club is a nationally renowned, private, member-owned country club featuring an 18-hole championship golf course designed by William Bell. The track was first opened in 1947 and is over 7,000 meters long. Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate

Dates: Monday March 18 Tuesday March 19, 2024

Location: Tucson, Ariz.

Course: Tucson Country Club

Par/Yardage: 72/7,533 yards How to follow Every shot by Henderson can be followed via SmartGolf.com. Fans can click HERE or visit the NM State men's golf schedule page for live stats and results. Teeing off for the Aggies

Javier Delgadillo

Alvaro Morales

Anthony Lara

River Smalley

Alexander Bauduin ##NM State##

