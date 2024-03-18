Projection of Colorado's 2024 spring football offensive depth chart





The Colorado Buffaloes have landed another impressive group of transfer portal players, with some talented names on the offensive side of the ball, and they continue to hold the most important position in football. Colorado's offense took a giant step forward in 2023 from the lows of previous seasons, but more work is needed to ensure the Buffs can achieve their goals in 2024. The offensive line and running game from last year were not up to par, so head coach Deion Sanders and his staff got to work bringing in new players. Fans should be excited about the linemen added during this cycle, but it didn't stop there. The Buffs added playmakers at every level, and there should be some competition in spring training. Here's how I see Colorado's offensive depth chart shuffling to start spring ball: Quarterback

Shedeur Sanders Ryan Staub Destin Wade Walter Taylor III It feels like Shedeur Sanders just arrived, but Buffs fans only have one more year with the talented signal caller. Behind the first-round talent is an interesting mix of QBs, led by last year's primary backup, Ryan Staub. We'll see if Staub can stop Destin Wade and Walter Taylor III, as they bring experience from the SEC. Running back

Alton McCaskill IV OR Dylan Edwards Syveon Wilkerson Micah Welch Charlie Offerdahl Dylan Edwards and Alton McCaskill IV will likely split time in the Buffs' backfield next season, as the latter should be healthy in 2024. Wilkerson will provide plenty of depth, but won't overlook incoming freshman Micah Welch, who fits the mold of what CU coaches are. looking in a back. Tight end

Chamon Metayer Sam Hart Louis Passarello Sav'ell Smalls Colorado has upgraded the tight end position by adding Chamon Meteyer and Sam Hart. Metayer will add an explosive element to the passing game, while Hart was a four-star recruit out of Cherokee Trail High School in Colorado. Last year's spring starter, Louis Passarello, should get any remaining snaps. Wide receiver

LaJohntay Wester OF Jimmy Horn Jr. OR Travis Hunter OR Omarion Miller Drelon Molenaar Terrell Timmons Jr. Note: Will Sheppard is expected to come to Colorado in the summer. The top four receivers will play a lot this season, so place them in any order you like. I like Will Sheppard to replace Xavier Weaver as the top receiver next season, but Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr. and the Millers are also candidates. Offensive tackle

Left tackle: Jordan Seaton Isaiah Jatta Correct tackle: Kahlil Benson Save Washington David Conner Jordan Seaton was the big addition to this year's high school signing class and should be Shedeur Sanders' blindside protector. On the right side, it should be an interesting battle between last year's starter, Savion Washington, and Houston transfer Kahlil Benson. Offensive guard

Left guard: Justin Mayers Kareem Harden Right guard Tyler Johnson Tyler Brown Colorado scored two big pickups in the transfer portal: UTEP's Justin Mayers and Houston's Tyler Johnson. Both players were on the left side last season, but I see Johnson sliding to the right with his 320-pound frame. Tyler Brown and Kareem Harden provide depth and can fill in at guard or other positions if needed. Centre

Tyler Brown Yakiri Walker Henk Zilinskas Tyler Brown or Yakiri Walker could walk away with the starting nod, but I'll give Brown the edge. He will play a new position, but Brown would give the Buffs a huge line to try to bulldoze in the run game. Hank Zilinskas saw time last year due to injury and is another option. Placekicker

Alejandro Mata Jace Feely Cristiano Palazzo We'll likely see a similar split between Alejandro Mata and Jace Feely that we saw last year. Mata provides extra point attempts and shorter field goals, while Feely is used for kickoffs and longer field goals.

