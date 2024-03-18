Tom Kacich | UI's call to hockey proves to be the right one | News

Send a letter to the editor here

Sign up here for our daily newsletter

They say men's ice hockey is the third-largest revenue-generating sport among NCAA member schools, well behind football and men's basketball.

What they don't say is that a hockey team makes money for athletic programs. That is not the case.

According to reports their athletic departments filed with the NCAA, all six Big Ten hockey programs lost money last year. Minnesota, the most financially successful program last year, lost about $270,000. The difference in income and expenditure in the state of Ohio was the largest: more than $3.2 million. On average, the six programs spent $2.24 million more than they collected.

And while the Big Ten hockey tournament continues this weekend (Ohio State plays at Michigan State and Michigan is at Minnesota, both Saturday night), it's worth noting that the University of Illinois athletics program may have taken a bullet two years ago has avoided. That's when Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman pulled the plug on the UI's exploration of a Division 1 men's hockey program.

The UI had conducted a feasibility study in 2018, with the help of the National Hockey League, which found that the foundation appears to be in place for the University of Illinois to develop an intercollegiate men's hockey program that will be financially successful and competitive at some point moment. conference and national level.

But plans for a downtown Champaign rink evaporated, and hopes for significant financial donations to establish the program failed to materialize.

My heart believes we can support hockey, but my head tells me it's time to turn our attention elsewhere, Whitman said two years ago when he announced the end of the college's flirtation with hockey.

And nothing has changed since that announcement, UI athletics spokesman Derrick Burson said earlier this week.

The Big Ten hockey programs do generate revenue. Minnesotas grossed $5.7 million, including $3.75 million in ticket sales. Most of the rest have raised at least $3.5 million. Only Ohio State, which has the disadvantage of being in the same market as an NHL franchise, brought in less than $1.5 million.

But the costs, including coaching salaries, are high. The Big Ten operating expense average was $5.4 million, ranging from $7.2 million at Michigan State to $4.4 million at Ohio State. Because hockey teams usually consist of about 25 players, the other costs for travel, equipment and meals are also higher than for other so-called minor sports. Head coach salaries are approaching $1 million a year, not exactly the exorbitant figures for football and basketball standouts, but much more than they were a decade ago.

No other team program in Illinois cost that much except football ($35.1 million), men's basketball ($14.2 million) and women's basketball ($6.1 million). Adding another deficit-laden program would further add to the red ink for Illinois athletics, which totaled about $4.5 million last year.

Mike Snee is the Executive Director of College Hockey Inc. and was involved in the effort to bring Division 1 hockey to Illinois (the university has a privately supported club team that plays at the 93-year-old Ice Arena). He is still disappointed that Illinois is not among the 64 Division 1 men's programs. The newest is small (2,100 students) Augustana University in Sioux Falls, SD. It recently opened a $72 million, privately financed, 3,000-seat arena for hockey.

I will say that everything that made University of Illinois hockey (in 2018) intriguing still exists. Illinois is a very strong hockey state with significant interest in the sport. There are a lot of people who play the sport in Illinois, Snee said. There is no Division 1 hockey in the state of Illinois. That's something I've always pointed out.

When you look at Minnesota, Michigan and Massachusetts, they are often lumped together as the three M's in terms of college players and NHL players. The top five states in terms of producing players are those three and New York and Illinois.

New York has I think twelve Division 1 men's programs and I think nine Division 1 women's programs. I think Massachusetts has thirteen men's programs and nine women's programs, Michigan has seven men's programs and unfortunately zero programs, and Minnesota has six men's and six women's programs.

The state of Illinois, with similar participation numbers and similar numbers of men and women playing Division 1 hockey, has zero programs. It's very important to us, as College Hockey Inc. but also for people interested in the game, the lack of NCAA Division 1 hockey in Illinois is something that needs to be addressed.

But due to the ever-increasing costs of athletic programs, especially coaches' salaries, and the ever-evolving landscape of major collegiate athletics, it does not seem likely or wise that that Division 1 hockey void will be filled at the University of Illinois' Urbana campus filled up. .