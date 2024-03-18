Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – 3rd ODI





The third ODI match of the Sri Lanka Tour of Bangladesh will be played between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on March 18. ODI batting statistics Current Sri Lanka and Bangladesh ODI Form:



Sri Lanka won the second ODI against Bangladesh by 3 wickets and made a comeback in the series. The equation is now 1-1 from 2 matches and the last match will serve as the decider. The top scorer for Bangladesh in the ODI series is Najmul Hossain Shanto with 162 runs to his name. The best wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the ODI series is Shoriful Islam with 5 scalps under his belt. The top scorer for Sri Lanka in the ODI series is Pathum Nissanka with 150 runs to his name. The best wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in the ODI series is Dilshan Madushanka with 4 scalps under his belt.

In the second ODI, Bangladesh batted first and posted a total of 286 for 7 in 50 overs. Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto played very well and scored 68 and 40 runs respectively. The middle order couldn't really perform at their best and kept losing wickets at key moments in the match. It was Towhid Hridoy who emerged as the hero, hitting 96 not out to take Bangladesh to a formidable total of 286 in 50 overs. During the chase, Sri Lanka got off to a terrible start. They lost 3 wickets for just 43 runs. This is when Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka came together and forged a partnership of 185 runs for the 4th wicket to seal the deal in favor of Sri Lanka. Pathum Nissanka made 114 while Asalanka scored 91 runs. Wanindu Hasaranga hit the winning runs as Sri Lanka won the match by 3 wickets. Let's take a look at the squads: Sri Lanka ODI squad: Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pathum Nissanka, Sahan Arachchige, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Akila Dananjaya, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan Bangladesh ODI squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Anamul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hassan, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman. Win Prediction – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Although the statistics assume a percentage gain for Bangladesh, Mr. Predictor believes that Sri Lanka will take this gain… Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions* – PrePlay Who wins the toss? – Sri Lanka Who will win?– Sri Lanka Best hitter (runs scored) – Towhid Hridoy (Bangladesh), Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) Top Bowler (wickets taken) – Shoriful Islam (Bangladesh), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) Most Sixes – Towhid Hridoy (Bangladesh), Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) Player of the match-Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) Team scores batting first – Sri Lanka 295+, Bangladesh 280+ Match handicap: Sri Lanka Live cricket streaming Sri Lanka Tour of Bangladesh 2024: The live cricket streaming page where you can watch live cricket and Cricket World TV. Geographical restrictions apply *NB these predictions may change closer to the start of the match once the final starting teams have been announced and we will be using 'In-Play' features, so stay tuned. © Cricket World 2024

