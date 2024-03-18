Blaise Taylor, ex-college football star, son of Texas A&M coach Trooper Taylor, arrested for poisoning girlfriend and unborn baby





Blaise Taylor, analyst at Texas A &M and son of the school's head coach, were arrested Thursday in Utah after he was charged in the 2023 death of his girlfriend and her unborn child, according to Nashville police. Taylor, a former Arkansas college football star, was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury in Nashville and charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the poisoning deaths of his girlfriend and her five-month-old fetus,” which Taylor is alleged to be the father of. ,” said a statement from the Nashville Police Department. He was being held without bail Friday evening at the Cache County Jail in Logan, Utah, jail records show. An attorney for Taylor was not listed in jail records. Taylor “allegedly poisoned Benning without her knowledge during a visit to her Lebanon Pike apartment the night of February 25,” police said. She was rushed to a hospital that night after Taylor called 911 and told them that “Benning appeared to be having an allergic reaction,” police said. Her unborn baby died two days later and Benning died on March 6, 2023, police said. Authorities said they were unable to interview her before her death. Police have not released any details about the alleged poisoning. “Months of investigation, led by Detective Adam Reese of the Homicide Unit and involving scientists from crime labs and physicians from the Medical Examiner's Office, led to the return of murder charges against Taylor on Wednesday,” the press release said. Police say Taylor moved to Utah shortly after the death. Nashville police say they are working with Utah authorities to arrange his return. Taylor was recently named an analyst at Texas A &M, but the school announced Friday evening that he had been “suspended pending an investigation.” He was a defensive back at Arkansas State from 2014 to 2017, starting all four years, while his father Trooper Taylor was a defensive backs coach at the school. Trooper Taylor is now an associate head coach on offense and running backs coach at Texas A &M. He has been coaching for more than 30 years, with stints at Baylor, New Mexico, Tulane, Tennessee, Oklahoma State and Auburn during the 2010 BCS National Championship run. “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this heartbreaking situation, including the victim's family and friends. It is essential to allow the courts to handle this situation with the care and fairness required,” said Texas A. &M head football coach Mike Elko said this in a statement from the university. “We would also like to extend our prayers and support to Coach Trooper Taylor, Dr. Evelyn Taylor and their family as they navigate this extremely difficult time.” (The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/texas-am-blaise-taylor-girlfriend-arkansas-state-trooper/14536658/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos