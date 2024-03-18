Miami Open tennis: Defending champion Daniil Medvedev, world number 1 Iga Swiatek leads the courts





The second leg of tennis 'Sunshine Doubles' heads to Miami in the next two weeks (March 20-31). The Miami opened moved from its original home on Key Biscayne to Hard Rock Stadium (home of the NFL's Dolphins) in 2018, and will feature the world's No. 1 Every Swiatek on the women's side and 2023 champion Daniil Medvedev on the gentlemen. Novak Djokovic, the men's world No. 1, has withdrawn from the event to focus on balancing his personal and professional schedule. Djokovic, who is set to win another tournament this season, made an early exit from the round at Indian Wells in California, where he was making his first appearance in five years. Former world number 1 and Grand Slam champion Simona Halep there will be though after a statement by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which ended the ban she had been serving by the tennis doping organization for an illegal substance violation dating back to August 2022. The 2023 women's champion Peter Kvitov will not be playing after recently announcing she is due to give birth later this year. Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and US Open winner Coco Gauff will be featured with Swiatek and Halep, accompanied by top 5 stars Elena Rybakina (the number two of 2023) and American hope Jessica Pegula. Reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has withdrawn for personal reasons. Naomi Osaka continues her comeback after giving birth last summer, together with fellow mothers Caroline Wozniacki, Elina Svitolina And Angelica Kerber – among other things. Without Djokovic, No.2 Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner2023 Miami winner Medvedev and Andrei Rublev are the four best seeds. Venus Williamsnow 43, has been given a wildcard into the event, along with other Americans, including rising stars Emma Navarro fresh off her quarterfinal and mainstay run in Indian Wells Madison Keys And Sloane Stephens. On the men's side, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe And Tommy Paul will be looking for deep efforts at their home event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/miami-open-tennis-preview-schedule-live-streaming-williams-alcaraz-swiatek-gauff The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos