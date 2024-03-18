Connect with us

UW-River Falls wins the 2024 DIII women's ice hockey championship

UW-River Falls defeated Elmira 4-1 for the 2024 NCAA Division III women's ice hockey championship title at Hunt Arena in River Falls. The Falcons finished the historic season 31-0 under Joe Cranston.

River Falls set the DIII women's ice hockey record for wins in a season, reaching 30 wins after its 3-2 victory over Adrian in the semifinals. Now the 31-win season is the record to beat. The previous record was 29 wins, set by Plattsburgh in both 2016 and 2019. The Falcons' undefeated season is the second undefeated season in DIII women's ice hockey history. The first was Middlebury (27-0) in 2022.

2024 NCAA DIII Women's Ice Hockey Championships

Click or tap for a closer look at the DIII interactive women's ice hockey bracket.

DIII Women's Ice Hockey Championship 2024

2024 NCAA DIII Women's Ice Hockey Championships Schedule

All times in ET. Click or tap on each game for the results.

First round | Wednesday March 6

Quarter-finals |Saturday March 9

Semi-finals |Friday March 15

Championship |Sunday March 17

2024 Women's NCAA Division III Ice Hockey Championship Picks

The conferences and teams that are automatically qualified:

Conference Automatic bid
Commonwealth Coastal Conference Western New England
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Gustavus Adolphus
New England Hockey Conference Elmira
New England Small College Athletic Conference Middlebury
State University of New York Athletics Conference SUNY Cortland
United Collegiate Hockey Conference Nazareth
Northern Women's Collegiate Hockey Association Adrian

The selected Pool B team was the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, and the three selected Pool C institutions were Amherst, Hamilton and Plattsburgh State.

DIII women's ice hockey chistory of the championship

Gustavus Adolphus is the defending national champion after defeating Amherst 2-1 in overtime to cap off an outstanding 27-3-0 season and win its first-ever national championship in program history.

Since 2002, the DIII women's ice hockey tournament has been held every year, with the exception of 2020 and 2021, seasons that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plattsburgh State has won a record seven championships, followed by Middlebury with four.

Here is a complete history of every DIII women's ice hockey championship game:

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) SCORE SECOND PLACE
2023 Gustavus Adolphus (27-3-0) 2-1 (3OT) Amherst
2022 Middlebury (27-0-0) 3-2 (OT) Gust of wind. Adolf
2019 Plattsburgh State (28-2-0) 4-0 Hamlijn
2018 Norwich 2-1 Elmira
2017 Plattsburgh State (28-1-1) 4-3 (among others) Adrian
2016 Plattsburgh State (29-1) 5-1 Wisconsin River Falls
2015 Plattsburgh State (26-2-2) 3-2 Elmira
2014 Plattsburgh State (28-1-1) 9-2 Norwich
2013 Elmira (24-5-1) 1-0 Middlebury
2012 RIDE (28-1-1) 4-1 Norwich
2011 Norwich (25-4-1) 5-2 RIDE
2010 Amherst (23-2-4) 7-2 Norwich
2009 Amherst (24-5) 4-3 (among others) Elmira
2008 Plattsburgh State (25-3-1) 3-2 Manhattanville
2007 Plattsburgh State (27-0-2) 2-1 Middlebury
2006 Middlebury (27-2) 3-1 Plattsburgh State
2005 Middlebury (26-3-1) 4-3 Elmira
2004 Middlebury (23-4) 2-1 Wisconsin-Stevens Point
2003 Elmira (23-4-2) 5-1 Manhattanville
2002 Elmira (26-1-1) 2-1 Manhattanville

