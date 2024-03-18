Sports
UW-River Falls wins the 2024 DIII women's ice hockey championship
UW-River Falls defeated Elmira 4-1 for the 2024 NCAA Division III women's ice hockey championship title at Hunt Arena in River Falls. The Falcons finished the historic season 31-0 under Joe Cranston.
River Falls set the DIII women's ice hockey record for wins in a season, reaching 30 wins after its 3-2 victory over Adrian in the semifinals. Now the 31-win season is the record to beat. The previous record was 29 wins, set by Plattsburgh in both 2016 and 2019. The Falcons' undefeated season is the second undefeated season in DIII women's ice hockey history. The first was Middlebury (27-0) in 2022.
2024 NCAA DIII Women's Ice Hockey Championships
Click or tap for a closer look at the DIII interactive women's ice hockey bracket.
2024 NCAA DIII Women's Ice Hockey Championships Schedule
All times in ET. Click or tap on each game for the results.
First round | Wednesday March 6
Quarter-finals |Saturday March 9
Semi-finals |Friday March 15
Championship |Sunday March 17
2024 Women's NCAA Division III Ice Hockey Championship Picks
The conferences and teams that are automatically qualified:
|Conference
|Automatic bid
|Commonwealth Coastal Conference
|Western New England
|Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Gustavus Adolphus
|New England Hockey Conference
|Elmira
|New England Small College Athletic Conference
|Middlebury
|State University of New York Athletics Conference
|SUNY Cortland
|United Collegiate Hockey Conference
|Nazareth
|Northern Women's Collegiate Hockey Association
|Adrian
The selected Pool B team was the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, and the three selected Pool C institutions were Amherst, Hamilton and Plattsburgh State.
DIII women's ice hockey chistory of the championship
Gustavus Adolphus is the defending national champion after defeating Amherst 2-1 in overtime to cap off an outstanding 27-3-0 season and win its first-ever national championship in program history.
Since 2002, the DIII women's ice hockey tournament has been held every year, with the exception of 2020 and 2021, seasons that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plattsburgh State has won a record seven championships, followed by Middlebury with four.
Here is a complete history of every DIII women's ice hockey championship game:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|SCORE
|SECOND PLACE
|2023
|Gustavus Adolphus (27-3-0)
|2-1 (3OT)
|Amherst
|2022
|Middlebury (27-0-0)
|3-2 (OT)
|Gust of wind. Adolf
|2019
|Plattsburgh State (28-2-0)
|4-0
|Hamlijn
|2018
|Norwich
|2-1
|Elmira
|2017
|Plattsburgh State (28-1-1)
|4-3 (among others)
|Adrian
|2016
|Plattsburgh State (29-1)
|5-1
|Wisconsin River Falls
|2015
|Plattsburgh State (26-2-2)
|3-2
|Elmira
|2014
|Plattsburgh State (28-1-1)
|9-2
|Norwich
|2013
|Elmira (24-5-1)
|1-0
|Middlebury
|2012
|RIDE (28-1-1)
|4-1
|Norwich
|2011
|Norwich (25-4-1)
|5-2
|RIDE
|2010
|Amherst (23-2-4)
|7-2
|Norwich
|2009
|Amherst (24-5)
|4-3 (among others)
|Elmira
|2008
|Plattsburgh State (25-3-1)
|3-2
|Manhattanville
|2007
|Plattsburgh State (27-0-2)
|2-1
|Middlebury
|2006
|Middlebury (27-2)
|3-1
|Plattsburgh State
|2005
|Middlebury (26-3-1)
|4-3
|Elmira
|2004
|Middlebury (23-4)
|2-1
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|2003
|Elmira (23-4-2)
|5-1
|Manhattanville
|2002
|Elmira (26-1-1)
|2-1
|Manhattanville

