UW-River Falls wins the 2024 DIII women's ice hockey championship

UW-River Falls defeated Elmira 4-1 for the 2024 NCAA Division III women's ice hockey championship title at Hunt Arena in River Falls. The Falcons finished the historic season 31-0 under Joe Cranston.

River Falls set the DIII women's ice hockey record for wins in a season, reaching 30 wins after its 3-2 victory over Adrian in the semifinals. Now the 31-win season is the record to beat. The previous record was 29 wins, set by Plattsburgh in both 2016 and 2019. The Falcons' undefeated season is the second undefeated season in DIII women's ice hockey history. The first was Middlebury (27-0) in 2022.

2024 NCAA DIII Women's Ice Hockey Championships

2024 NCAA DIII Women's Ice Hockey Championships Schedule

2024 Women's NCAA Division III Ice Hockey Championship Picks

The conferences and teams that are automatically qualified:

Conference Automatic bid Commonwealth Coastal Conference Western New England Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Gustavus Adolphus New England Hockey Conference Elmira New England Small College Athletic Conference Middlebury State University of New York Athletics Conference SUNY Cortland United Collegiate Hockey Conference Nazareth Northern Women's Collegiate Hockey Association Adrian

The selected Pool B team was the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, and the three selected Pool C institutions were Amherst, Hamilton and Plattsburgh State.

DIII women's ice hockey chistory of the championship

Gustavus Adolphus is the defending national champion after defeating Amherst 2-1 in overtime to cap off an outstanding 27-3-0 season and win its first-ever national championship in program history.

Since 2002, the DIII women's ice hockey tournament has been held every year, with the exception of 2020 and 2021, seasons that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plattsburgh State has won a record seven championships, followed by Middlebury with four.

Here is a complete history of every DIII women's ice hockey championship game: