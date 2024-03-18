Sports
ULM women's basketball qualifies for WNIT and earns first postseason bid since 1994
FORT COLLINS, Colo. The ULM women's basketball team has qualified for the 2024 WNIT Tournament after tournament officials unveiled the 2024 WNIT field on Sunday evening. The Warhawks are playing in the postseason for the first time since 1994.
ULM is coming off a 19-13 season and has the most wins in program history since the 2005-06 season. The historic turnaround season comes after the program won a total of fourteen games over the past three seasons. ULM reached the Sun Belt Quarterfinals for the first time since 2013 and won its first SBC Tournament game in 11 years with a second-round win over Georgia Southern. The 2023-2024 team posted the highest Sun Belt regular-season finish in 13 years and posted the conference's longest winning streak since the 2007 season.
The 48-team WNIT field begins play this week, as do the 26eedition of the Postseason WNIT returns to recognize deserving programs with a championship chase like no other. The full bracket will be revealed Monday morning, with dates and matchups announced.
The team selection reflects the depth and competitive excellence found in women's basketball and is based on Power 5 notables and emerging mid-major conferences. Games are played at campus locations, creating unique and exciting environments for the women's game, which has led to remarkable record crowds over the years. More than 14,600 fans attended the 2019 championship game featuring Arizona and Northwestern in Tucson, AZ, and last year's title game in Lawrence, KS between Kansas and Columbia drew a crowd of 11,701.
The 2024 field features 11 automatic qualifiers and 37 at-large selections, chosen after considering a mix of criteria by WNIT officials. There are 24 teams with 20 or more wins in the bracket.
Here is the field for the 2024 Postseason WNIT produced by Triple Crown Sports (the official Round 1 matchup and schedule will be announced Monday, March 18):
Automatic qualifications:
Colgate (18-13), Patriot
Grambling (22-9), Southwest Athletic
Le Moyne (18-13), North East
Monmouth (21-9), Colonial
Niagara (20-13), Metro Athletic
Northern Arizona (25-9), Big Sky
South Carolina Upstate (16-15), Big South
Southern Indiana (24-6), Ohio Valley
Stetson (17-14), Atlantic Sun
UAlbany (25-6), America East
UNC Greensboro (21-11), Southern
For major qualifying tournaments:
Boise State (21-13), Mountain West
Bowling Green (16-14), Central American
Buffalo (19-13), Central American
Butler (14-16), Big East
Central Arkansas (11/21), Atlantic Sun
Charleston (21-9), Colonial
Cincinnati (14-17), Big 12
Duquesne (20-12), Atlantic 10
Eastern Kentucky (22-11), Atlantic Sun
Florida International (20-11), USA Conference
Illinois State (21-11), Missouri Valley
Louisiana-Monroe (19-13), Sun Belt
Minnesota (16-15), Big Ten
Montana (22-9), Big Sky
Murray State (20-11), Missouri Valley
North Carolina A&T (20-11), Colonial
North Dakota State (21-11), Top
Northern Colorado (15-15), Big Sky
Northern Iowa (16-15), Missouri Valley
Old Dominion (9/22), Sun Belt
Oral Roberts (10/21), Summit
Pacific Ocean (18-14), west coast
Providence (13-20), Great East
Purdue (13-18), Big Ten
Purdue Fort Wayne (21-12), Horizon
Saint Louis (16-18), Atlantic 10
South Dakota (21-12), Summit
Southern Miss (18-13), Sun Belt
Stephen F. Austin (22-12), Western Athletic
Troy (11/19), Sunbelt
UAB (18-13), American athletic
UC Riverside (18-13), Great West
UI-Chicago (18-15), Missouri Valley
UT San Antonio (17-14), American
Vermont (22-11), America East
Wisconsin (13-16), Big Ten
Wyoming (16-14), Mountain West
“So much has changed in the world of women's basketball, but the Postseason WNIT is proud to be a trusted destination for dozens of programs that recognize our commitment to respecting the sport and how we have been steadfast in that goal for 26 years said Sarah Molina, director of the Postseason WNIT. “We look forward to igniting the spark the event provides to programs ready to embrace the experience. We've seen time and time again that success in the Postseason WNIT led to great things.”
Here is the schedule for the tournament:
Round 1 – March 20-22, 2024
Round 2 – March 23-26, 2024
Round 3 – March 27-29, 2024
Quarter-finals – March 30 – April 1, 2024
Semi-finals – April 2-3, 2024
The 2024 WNIT Postseason will once again broadcast its championship game on CBS Sports Network, with tipoff set for Saturday, April 6 at 3 p.m. AND.
Follow the 2023 Postseason WNIT:
Twitter: @WomensNIT
Facebook: /womensNIT
Hashtag: #WNIT
AboutTriple Crown sport
Based in Fort Collins, CO., Triple Crown Sports has been producing youth, high school and college events for more than 40 years. TCS produces the men's and women's DI Cancun Challenge tournaments in November and is also the driving force behind 'WNIT' concept events in DI softball (NISC) and volleyball (NIVC), with these two events debuting in 2017. Triple Crown's PV College Challenge features two sessions of the nation's top DI college softball teams each year in Puerto Vallarta, MX. TC fastpitch tournaments (including the 1,100-team Sparkler/Fireworks event) attract the nation's top club programs, and hundreds of college coaches attend TCS events for recruiting purposes. TCS produces one of the largest youth baseball events in the world with the 650 team Omaha SlumpBuster during the College World Series. The Triple Crown Volleyball NIT has become the nation's most highly recruited club volleyball event each February, when approximately 600 teams compete in Kansas City, MO.
