ULM women's basketball qualifies for WNIT and earns first postseason bid since 1994





FORT COLLINS, Colo. The ULM women's basketball team has qualified for the 2024 WNIT Tournament after tournament officials unveiled the 2024 WNIT field on Sunday evening. The Warhawks are playing in the postseason for the first time since 1994. ULM is coming off a 19-13 season and has the most wins in program history since the 2005-06 season. The historic turnaround season comes after the program won a total of fourteen games over the past three seasons. ULM reached the Sun Belt Quarterfinals for the first time since 2013 and won its first SBC Tournament game in 11 years with a second-round win over Georgia Southern. The 2023-2024 team posted the highest Sun Belt regular-season finish in 13 years and posted the conference's longest winning streak since the 2007 season. The 48-team WNIT field begins play this week, as do the 26eedition of the Postseason WNIT returns to recognize deserving programs with a championship chase like no other. The full bracket will be revealed Monday morning, with dates and matchups announced. The team selection reflects the depth and competitive excellence found in women's basketball and is based on Power 5 notables and emerging mid-major conferences. Games are played at campus locations, creating unique and exciting environments for the women's game, which has led to remarkable record crowds over the years. More than 14,600 fans attended the 2019 championship game featuring Arizona and Northwestern in Tucson, AZ, and last year's title game in Lawrence, KS between Kansas and Columbia drew a crowd of 11,701. The 2024 field features 11 automatic qualifiers and 37 at-large selections, chosen after considering a mix of criteria by WNIT officials. There are 24 teams with 20 or more wins in the bracket. Here is the field for the 2024 Postseason WNIT produced by Triple Crown Sports (the official Round 1 matchup and schedule will be announced Monday, March 18): Automatic qualifications: Colgate (18-13), Patriot Grambling (22-9), Southwest Athletic Le Moyne (18-13), North East Monmouth (21-9), Colonial Niagara (20-13), Metro Athletic Northern Arizona (25-9), Big Sky South Carolina Upstate (16-15), Big South



Southern Indiana (24-6), Ohio Valley



Stetson (17-14), Atlantic Sun UAlbany (25-6), America East UNC Greensboro (21-11), Southern For major qualifying tournaments: Boise State (21-13), Mountain West Bowling Green (16-14), Central American Buffalo (19-13), Central American Butler (14-16), Big East Central Arkansas (11/21), Atlantic Sun Charleston (21-9), Colonial Cincinnati (14-17), Big 12 Duquesne (20-12), Atlantic 10 Eastern Kentucky (22-11), Atlantic Sun Florida International (20-11), USA Conference Illinois State (21-11), Missouri Valley Louisiana-Monroe (19-13), Sun Belt Minnesota (16-15), Big Ten Montana (22-9), Big Sky Murray State (20-11), Missouri Valley North Carolina A&T (20-11), Colonial North Dakota State (21-11), Top Northern Colorado (15-15), Big Sky Northern Iowa (16-15), Missouri Valley Old Dominion (9/22), Sun Belt Oral Roberts (10/21), Summit Pacific Ocean (18-14), west coast Providence (13-20), Great East Purdue (13-18), Big Ten Purdue Fort Wayne (21-12), Horizon Saint Louis (16-18), Atlantic 10 South Dakota (21-12), Summit Southern Miss (18-13), Sun Belt Stephen F. Austin (22-12), Western Athletic Troy (11/19), Sunbelt UAB (18-13), American athletic UC Riverside (18-13), Great West UI-Chicago (18-15), Missouri Valley UT San Antonio (17-14), American Vermont (22-11), America East Wisconsin (13-16), Big Ten Wyoming (16-14), Mountain West “So much has changed in the world of women's basketball, but the Postseason WNIT is proud to be a trusted destination for dozens of programs that recognize our commitment to respecting the sport and how we have been steadfast in that goal for 26 years said Sarah Molina, director of the Postseason WNIT. “We look forward to igniting the spark the event provides to programs ready to embrace the experience. We've seen time and time again that success in the Postseason WNIT led to great things.” Here is the schedule for the tournament: Round 1 – March 20-22, 2024



Round 2 – March 23-26, 2024



Round 3 – March 27-29, 2024



Quarter-finals – March 30 – April 1, 2024



Semi-finals – April 2-3, 2024 The 2024 WNIT Postseason will once again broadcast its championship game on CBS Sports Network, with tipoff set for Saturday, April 6 at 3 p.m. AND. Follow the 2023 Postseason WNIT: Twitter: @WomensNIT Facebook: /womensNIT Hashtag: #WNIT AboutTriple Crown sport

Based in Fort Collins, CO., Triple Crown Sports has been producing youth, high school and college events for more than 40 years. TCS produces the men's and women's DI Cancun Challenge tournaments in November and is also the driving force behind 'WNIT' concept events in DI softball (NISC) and volleyball (NIVC), with these two events debuting in 2017. Triple Crown's PV College Challenge features two sessions of the nation's top DI college softball teams each year in Puerto Vallarta, MX. TC fastpitch tournaments (including the 1,100-team Sparkler/Fireworks event) attract the nation's top club programs, and hundreds of college coaches attend TCS events for recruiting purposes. TCS produces one of the largest youth baseball events in the world with the 650 team Omaha SlumpBuster during the College World Series. The Triple Crown Volleyball NIT has become the nation's most highly recruited club volleyball event each February, when approximately 600 teams compete in Kansas City, MO.

