Celebrity Cricket League | Celebrity Cricket League 2024: Jisshu Sengupta's Bengal Tigers beat Kiccha Sudeep's Karnataka Bulldozers to win their first-ever title





The Jisshu Sengupta-led Bengal Tigers won their maiden Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) title on Sunday by beating Kiccha Sudeep-led Karnataka Bulldozers in a gripping final at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The hard-fought final of the 10th edition of CCL witnessed a thrilling battle between bat and ball. The decision was decided in favor of Bengal Tigers by a narrow margin of 13 points. After winning the toss, the Bengal Tigers opted to bat first, a decision that proved instrumental in shaping the outcome of the match. Under Jisshu's confident leadership, Bengal Tigers posted a total of 118 runs, which amounted to the loss of four wickets in their first innings.

Bengal Tigers captain Jisshu Sengupta with the Celebrity Cricket League trophy Bengal Tigers bowlers then came to the fore to restrict Karnataka Bulldozers to just 86 runs, for the loss of seven wickets in just 10 overs. This significant lead of 32 runs gave Bengal Tigers a crucial advantage going into the second innings. Bengal Tigers posted another 105 runs for the loss of four wickets in their second innings. With a challenging target of 138 runs for Karnataka Bulldozers, the stage was set for an exciting finale. Despite their efforts, Sudeep's Karnataka Bulldozers faltered in their pursuit as they could not overcome the formidable target of the Bengal Tigers.

Team Bengal Tigers celebrate their victory Rahul Mazumdar of Bengal Tigers was adjudged the best batsman of the final while Chandan of Karnataka Bulldozers was adjudged the best bowler of the final. Jammy Banerjee of Bengal Tigers earned the title of Player of the Final. Besides his performance in the final, Rahul also received the Man of the Series award for his consistent performance. Jammy, who scored 452 runs during the tournament, was adjudged the Best Batsman of the Series, while Raja Bhrewani of Mumbai Heroes claimed the title of Best Bowler of the Series for a remarkable tally of 15 wickets. The coveted Man of the Series honor went to Rahul Mazumdar of Bengal Tigers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/entertainment/celebrity-cricket-league-2024-jisshu-senguptas-bengal-tigers-beat-kiccha-sudeeps-karnataka-bulldozers-to-win-its-first-ever-title/cid/2007652 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos