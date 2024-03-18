Sports
Notre Dame football recruiting: Jerome Bettis Jr., son of Hall of Famer and ex-Fighting Irish RB, commits
Notre Dame on Sunday secured a commitment from 2025 wide receiver Jerome Bettis Jr., the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Fighting Irish running back Jerome Bettis. The three-star wide receiver from Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Georgia, chose Notre Dame over a plethora of major college offers, including Texas A&M, NC State and Arkansas.
At 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, Bettis is ranked as the No. 83 wide receiver in the class of 2025 in the 247Sports ratings and the No. 671 overall player in the 247Sports Composite. He played both ways for a Woodward Academy program pushing for a state championship in the ultra-competitive state of Georgia.
“What made the school so special to me is the feeling I get when I'm there and the comfort and sense of home that makes the place super special,” Bettis Jr. said. 247Sports.
Bettis is just the latest standout to join Notre Dame's loaded 2025 recruiting class. The Fighting Irish are ranked No. 1 in the country with 18 commits, including four members of the Top247 rankings. Bettis is the third wide receiver to join the class.
Jerome Bettis Sr. played three years of college football at Notre Dame, rushing for 1,912 yards and 27 touchdowns. As a sophomore, he set the Notre Dame record with 23 total touchdowns in a season. He was selected in the first round (10th overall) in the 1993 NFL Draft and rushed for over 13,000 yards with the Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who eventually won a Super Bowl and ended up in the Hall of Fame.
Notably, Bettis returned to Notre Dame decades later and graduated in May 2022 with his degree in business administration.
