Can Djokovic still find warrior energy to take on the Sinner and Alcaraz generation? | Novak Djokovic
TThe greatest light heavyweight of them all, Archie Moore, was 47 and still champion of the world when he explained better than anyone why so many sporting immortals refuse to go gently into the good night.
At this point the siren call of family and the easy life was deafening. Moore also knew his wife longed for him to retire, and he enjoyed spending time with his young daughters so they wouldn't forget that love and life go hand in hand. But just the thought of warriors half his age wanting his belts stirred the warrior in him all over again.
“I'm still the old mongoose trying to outsmart and beat the younger guys,” he said. I'm like the drunk in the bar who wants one more for the road. I want to add one more knockout to my record and then one more after that. Some people say it's great when a man retires undefeated. But a champion must fight to the finish and go out with his hands tense just as he came in. It's the right exit and I think it can be mine.
And so Moore continued to take on all comers, including the young Muhammad Ali, for another three years before finally retiring at the age of 50 after his 186th career victory.
I thought of Moore's words as I watched Novak Djokovic suffer a shock defeat to world number 123 Luca Nardi in Indian Wells last week. And again as the two young contenders for his No. 1 title, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, duked it out on Saturday night – with Alcaraz winning that match in three sets before brushing aside Daniil Medvedev 7-6, 6-1 in the final of Sunday.
With that came a recurring and increasingly open question: How long can Djokovic muster the combative energy to continue winning multiple Grand Slam titles every year?
It wasn't just that Djokovic suffered the worst defeat of his career in a major event against Nardi. It was how he suffered his third defeat in eleven games in 2024. No one is better at clutch moments than the Serbian. But against Nardi he returned to bolt tennis, with only two winners and two unforced errors in the decisive final set. His opponent, on the other hand, hit sixteen winners and four unforced errors.
There was something else. Usually, the longer the point, the stronger the person stands up for themselves. But against Nardi, Djokovic won only 13 of 37 rallies by nine shots or more. He then graciously admitted that his opponent deserved to win. But tellingly, he added: my level was really bad. I've made some terrible, unforced errors.
There were familiar echoes of Djokovic's comments after his Australian Open defeat to Sinner, where he made 54 unforced errors in a four-set defeat. “I was shocked at my level in a way, in a bad way,” he said.
In any case, for the time being it is premature to talk about passing the torch to the next generation. But perhaps for the first time there is the feeling that the tennis gods are looking for kerosene and a lighter.
It was an issue Djokovic acknowledged before Indian Wells when he spoke of his sadness at the impending end of the golden era of tennis that included him, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.
We all know those moments will come for all of us, he said. But if they actually come, and if you really understand that Roger has ended his career with that, Rafa and I probably won't play much anymore, then that kind of era comes to an end and it's sad.
There will be those who point out that Djokovic won three more Grand Slam titles last year, as well as the end-of-season ATP finals. That he had some early season wobbles before suffering defeat to Japanese player Taro Daniel at Indian Wells in 2018 and then returning to win grand slam titles. And that nowadays he mainly concentrates on the slam tournaments.
And while that's all true, even Djokovic, who turns 37 in May, won't be able to brave fatherhood forever. The bookmakers' odds are starting to reflect that. Alcaraz is an across-the-board favorite for the French Open, with some also making the Spaniard the shortest shot to retain the Wimbledon title he won last year in a five-set epic against Djokovic. Both he and Sinner respect the Serb, for sure. But they are not afraid of him.
Djokovic, meanwhile, confirmed on Saturday that he had skipped this week's Miami Open, an event he has won six times, saying: At this stage of my career I am balancing my private and professional schedule. A subsequent tweet from tournament director James Blake suggested the Serbian had chosen to put his family first.
That is completely understandable. It is indeed admirable. It also gives him more time to regroup and reignite the competitive fire. Serial Djokovic watchers will remember that after completing a career grand slam by winning the French Open in 2016, he admitted he was losing motivation. He did not win a major title for the next two years. No doubt the sting of the Nardi defeat will stir him again.
Whatever happens, we can say this with certainty: watching the old mongoose of Tennis try to outsmart and outsmart the younger generation in search of another road Grand Slam title, the French Open and make Wimbledon even more attractive than usual this year.
