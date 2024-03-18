Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu win all-Chinese final at WTT Singapore Smash





Men's singles champion Wang Chuqin (R) of China and women's singles champion Wang Manyu of China pose for photos during the awards ceremony at the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 17, 2024. [Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua] SINGAPORE, March 17 (Xinhua) — Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu won the men's and women's finals respectively here on Sunday to complete China's clean sweep of titles at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash. In his first singles final appearance in a WTT Grand Smash, second seed Wang Chuqin beat the odds to win 11-6, 11-8, 13-11, 9-11, 11-6 against Liang Jingkun, who defeated Wang had defeated in their final. last two meetings before Sunday's event. With a clinical success rate of 88.9 percent when serving, Wang quickly raced to a 1-0 lead, before the world number 2 came back from 3-6 down to take eight of the next 10 points to extend his lead. double to 2-0. With the score at 5-5 in the third game, there was a lull in play when Wang called for a racket change. As for his spare racket, it took Wang some time to retune, allowing Liang to open a 10-7 lead. However, Wang found his footing just in time, saving three game points before saving a fourth at 10-11 to deny Liang 13-11. Liang showed character in game four, winning an excellent rally 4-6 and then taking control of the match and reducing the deficit to 3-1, but Wang held his nerve in the fifth and closed the door on his Chinese compatriot. “I put all my efforts into this tournament, which offers the highest ranking points. In the final, I was very focused and gave it my all, and in the end it is all worth it,” said Wang, who won May 24. “I am very happy now, but the next morning I will be hard at work again because the next match is waiting for me and my goal goes much further than winning a WTT Grand Smash,” he added. In the women's draw, world number 3 Wang Manyu, a defeated finalist in the 2022 edition of the tournament, finally lifted the singles trophy with a five-set win over fourth-ranked compatriot Wang Yidi, 11-8, 11-5, 11-4, 7-11, 11-1. To add to the coveted trophy, Wang Manyu had booked her ticket to this year's finals with a semi-final victory over Chen Meng, who had beaten her to the title in 2022. “I am very happy to have won a WTT Grand Smash. Every match counts in a year like this year, with the Olympic Games in sight, and I want a good result in every performance. I am happy to have won this tournament ,' said the former world champion. On Saturday, Ma Long and Lin Gaoyuan won the men's doubles title with a nail-biting 3-2 victory over teammates and former champions Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin, and Chen Meng and Wang Manyu were crowned women's doubles champions after a 3-0 win. about Li Yu-jhun and Cheng I-ching from Chinese Taipei. Top-ranked mixed doubles pair Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha claimed their third straight title on Friday. Wang Manyu of China lifts the trophy after winning the women's singles final against her compatriot Wang Yidi during the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 17, 2024. [Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua] Wang Manyu (R) of China and her compatriot Wang Yidi pose with the trophies after the women's singles final at the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 17, 2024. [Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua] Wang Manyu of China lifts the trophy after winning the women's singles final against her compatriot Wang Yidi during the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 17, 2024. [Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua] Wang Chuqin of China makes a return during the men's singles final against Liang Jingkun of China during the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 17, 2024. [Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua] Liang Jingkun of China makes a return during the men's singles final against Wang Chuqin of China during the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 17, 2024. [Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua] Wang Chuqin (R) of China takes on Liang Jingkun of China during the men's singles final during the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 17, 2024. [Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua] Liang Jingkun of China makes a return during the men's singles final against Wang Chuqin of China during the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 17, 2024. [Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua] Liang Jingkun of China serves during the men's singles final against Wang Chuqin of China at the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 17, 2024. [Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua] Wang Chuqin of China celebrates winning the men's singles final against Liang Jingkun of China during the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 17, 2024. [Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua] Wang Chuqin of China poses for photos during the awards ceremony after winning the men's singles final against Liang Jingkun of China during the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 17, 2024. [Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua] Wang Chuqin (R) and Liang Jingkun of China pose for photos during the awards ceremony after the men's singles final at the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 17, 2024. [Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua] (Source: Xinhua)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.womenofchina.cn/womenofchina/html1/people/newsmakers/2403/6531-1.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos