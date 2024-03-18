Sports
Miracle at the Mac: Huskies hockey defeats Mavericks to advance to Mason Cup final | News, sports, jobs
HOUGHTON – With just 5:38 left in regular season play Saturday night, Michigan Tech Huskies hockey co-captain Logan Pietila received a cross-ice pass in the left circle near the faceoff point. As his one-time shot sailed wide of the net, it felt like this might be the last quality score the Huskies would have in their CCHA semifinal against the fourth-seeded Minnesota State Mavericks.
Just 71 seconds later, Logan Pietila had a chance to make up for that miss, and this time he didn't. The fifth-year center was chosen by the Huskies (18-14-6) to take a penalty shot when a Mavericks defenseman closed his hand on the puck in the crease while short-handed. Logan Pietila turned left and when he returned to center, he beat Mavericks netminder Alex Tracy with a wrist shot to tie the game at 3-3.
The Huskies' most compelling playoff performer was then credited with another goal with just over nine seconds left when he fired a shot from near the right point.
As the shot missed the net, the puck bounced back over the net and into the crease where Jordan Power tried to knock the puck out of the air. The puck bounced off Power's arm and then off Tracy's helmet and into the net with 9.1 seconds left.
With the win, the Huskies advance to the CCHA's Mason Cup final against the Bemidji State Beavers on Friday.
Special teams made the difference in the game, according to Huskies coach Joe Shawhan.
“There is a lot of resilience within our group,” he said. “Special teams has been incredible for us. The penalty kill was excellent, and that obviously starts with the goaltending. Then the power play and getting enough pressure to force a penalty shot, and of course Logan made that.
“It took us a long time to get the lead in the game, but when we finally got it, there wasn't much time left for anything to happen.”
With the two goals he scored on Saturday, Logan Pietila pushed his career-high point total to 29, and tied his career high in goals at 13.
“I don't know, it happens quickly, just in the moment.” said Logan, when asked about the penalty goal. “(I) just try to stay who I am and not try to change too much. I've done that move a few times in practice. I was just looking at my spot, I saw it open and took the picture.
The Huskies trailed three times in the game: 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2, but each time they found a way to answer. Shawhan was proud of the way his team kept finding a way to dig a little deeper, especially in front of the energetic crowd at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena.
'The audience felt different' he said. “To me, the crowd actually felt the same as that Bowling Green game, that double overtime or whatever it was a few years ago when we won the championship. That's what it felt like.
“I felt electricity in the building, and I think the boys were feeding off that too.”
After his twin brother gave the Huskies the lead for good, Blake Pietila admitted he could hardly believe what he was seeing.
“I got chills after the penalty shot, and when we technically won,” he said. “I mean, I had to hold it for nine seconds, but yeah, it gave me chills.”
Through the first six minutes of the game, the Huskies appeared to be in control of the game. They tested Tracy again and again, with the best opportunity coming from the stick of freshman winger Henry Bartle, just 2:55 inches. He had received a pass in the slot from senior center Blais Richartz and he made a move to his forehand before attempting it. to fill one house.
Then, almost as quickly as the Huskies had taken control early, the Mavericks (18-15-4) took control of the scoreboard. Fifth-year winger Lucas Sowder buried a wrist shot that bounced off the shoulder of alternate captain Blake Pietila and into the net at 7:08.
“I think a tight competition, tight teams and that one goal on the sidelines don't surprise me,” said Mavericks coach Luke Strand. “The way it all plays out may apply to everyone. It's hockey, but I thought it would be close, and it was very close.”
For Blake Pietila, Sowder's score was one he had to shake off quickly, as the Huskies have given up multiple goals in a row to move out of reach in each of the previous two seasons.
“Yes, it is certainly frustrating, but as the coach said: you have to have a short memory, so try not to let them get to two,” said Blake. “Keep our team in the game when I can, and be there when they need me. They did their job tonight, so it's a lot of fun to play behind them.”
Looking for a way to get back into the game, the Huskies got the ball three minutes into the middle frame. Freshman center Max Koskipirtti got the puck in the left circle but couldn't find a path to the net he liked, so he looked to his right, where junior winger Jack Works crashed the net. Koskipirtti passed the puck over the slot, but out of reach of Works' stick. Works turned his right foot and the puck bounced off and into the net. The play was reviewed but not overturned, allowing the Huskies to even things out.
Just over six minutes later, the Mavericks regained the lead when Will Hillman hit a rebound on a Tyler Haskins shot past Blake Pietila.
The Huskies were awarded a power play with just 25 seconds left in the second period, but it took almost all of their lead in the third period before they struck. Sophomore winger Kash Rasmussen one-timed a pass from Koskipirtti that deflected off a Mavericks defender and past Tracy at 1:33.
Adam Eisele regained the lead for the Mavericks at 5:57 when he fired a shot over Blake Pietila's glove and under the crossbar, setting up the final 14 minutes of play of the game.
Blake Pietila made 29 saves and earned his 17th win of the season.
NEXT ONE
Michigan Tech will face the Beavers at the Sanford Center in Bemidji, Minnesota on Friday at 8:07 PM.
