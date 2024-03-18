Three FSU football freshmen to watch this spring

Florida State's 2024 signing felt like something of a culmination for the FSU football coaching staff. After Mike Norvell and his staff had to build and strengthen relationships with high school coaches and prospects across the state and after a coronavirus recruiting shutdown that lasted more than a year, FSU's class of 2024 ranked 12th nationally according to Rivals, by far Norvell's best. -ranked class of his FSU tenure. It's a recruiting class that was among the best in the country for much of the final months of the cycle. And it's a recruiting class chock full of playmakers, with 13 of the 23 signees already enrolled and set to train with the team this spring. How many of these freshmen will contribute next season? Normally that's not a huge number, but this season's more vacant depth chart could create the opportunity for more true freshmen to fill roles. Here are three true freshmen we'll be watching closely on the FSU practice field this spring.

Lucas Kromenhoek

FSU's preliminary bet on Luke Kromenhoek has already partially paid off. The staff offered the quarterback a scholarship based on his potential alone, before he had started a high school football game at any position. They accepted his commitment before he had even started a game at QB. That confidence was rewarded as Kromenhoek went from unknown prospect to four-star standout, the No. 95 overall recruit and No. 7 pro-style quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class. Physically, he looks like a 6-foot-4, 205-pound hunk. He also had the production, with nearly 7,000 yards of offense and 70 touchdowns during three seasons at Benedictine Military School in Savannah (Ga.). Kromenhoek is not one to watch this spring in terms of his contribution in 2024. He enters spring camp as the third string behind DJ Uiagalelei and Brock Glenn and will likely only see the field a few times in lopsided games this year. But this spring, it will be important to see him get off to a good start in his first offseason as a Seminole. Glenn was an impressive freshman last spring. Can Kromenhoek command attention in the same way and have days where he is comparably effective as the two older quarterbacks? The more he can show now, the more there is a realistic possibility that there could be a real battle between Glenn and Kromenhoek next season to be the starter in 2025 and beyond.

Kam Davis

Kam Davis, FSU's longest-tenured 2024 commit before signing, has waited a long time to officially become a Seminole. While he waited, he made the most of his preparation, arriving in January in a much better physical position to contribute right away than most true freshmen seem to be. Davis, 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, is built like a prototypical tank running back. Not the tallest, but incredibly muscular and strong. While he is a different type of running back than Trey Benson, I imagine he will be just as difficult to bring down. Davis is probably the most likely candidate among the FSU freshmen for a somewhat large role in his freshman season. First, the opportunity is there at his position due to Benson's departure and the deep RB rotation that Mike Norvell likes to use. But Davis' production in high school was also undeniable. Although he played quarterback at Albany (Ga.) Dougherty High, he still managed to rush for 2,478 yards and 29 touchdowns, along with more than 4,500 passing yards and 33 passing touchdowns, during his sophomore and junior seasons. Running back is often a position where immediate impact at the collegiate level is possible. Davis appears to be right in the mix to play right away this spring. He can – and probably will every time I see him practice – confirm that hype this spring.

Charles Lester III