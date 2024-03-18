Boise State Athletics

Sports
The official WNIT bracket, complete with first-round matchups, dates and game times, will be announced Monday. The first round will take place from March 20 to 22.
The Broncos finished 21-13 (10-8 Mountain West) and advanced to the semifinals of the 2024 MW Basketball Championship. They are one of two MW teams selected for the postseason event, joining Wyoming .
Boise State will make its third appearance at the WNIT. The Blue and Orange last appeared in the postseason event in 2008, defeating Idaho State 77-54 in the first round before falling to TCU 85-56 in the second round. The Broncos first appeared in 1998 and lost in the first round to LSU 58-38.
WNIT participants
Automatic Qualifications:
Colgate (18-13), Patriot
Grambling (22-9), Southwest Athletic
Le Moyne (18-13), North East
Monmouth (21-9), Colonial
Niagara (20-13), Metro Athletic
Northern Arizona (25-9), Big Sky
South Carolina Upstate (16-15), Big South
Southern Indiana (24-6), Ohio Valley
Stetson (17-14), Atlantic Sun
UAlbany (25-6), America East
UNC Greensboro (21-11), Southern
For major qualifying tournaments:
Boise State (21-13), Mountain West
Bowling Green (16-14), Central American
Buffalo (19-13), Central American
Butler (14-16), Big East
Central Arkansas (11/21), Atlantic Sun
Charleston (21-9), Colonial
Cincinnati (14-17), Big 12
Duquesne (20-12), Atlantic 10
Eastern Kentucky (22-11), Atlantic Sun
Florida International (20-11), USA Conference
Illinois State (21-11), Missouri Valley
Louisiana-Monroe (19-13), Sun Belt
Minnesota (16-15), Big Ten
Montana (22-9), Big Sky
Murray State (20-11), Missouri Valley
North Carolina A&T (20-11), Colonial
North Dakota State (21-11), Top
Northern Colorado (15-15), Big Sky
Northern Iowa (16-15), Missouri Valley
Old Dominion (9/22), Sun Belt
Oral Roberts (10/21), Summit
Pacific Ocean (18-14), west coast
Providence (13-20), Great East
Purdue (13-18), Big Ten
Purdue Fort Wayne (21-12), Horizon
Saint Louis (16-18), Atlantic 10
South Dakota (21-12), Summit
Southern Miss (18-13), Sun Belt
Stephen F. Austin (22-12), Western Athletic
Troy (11/19), Sunbelt
UAB (18-13), American athletic
UC Riverside (18-13), Great West
UI-Chicago (18-15), Missouri Valley
UT San Antonio (17-14), American
Vermont (22-11), America East
Wisconsin (13-16), Big Ten
Wyoming (16-14), Mountain West
2/ https://broncosports.com/news/2024/3/17/womens-basketball-boise-state-selected-to-compete-in-the-wnit
