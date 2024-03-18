Sports
More T20 World Cup tickets to become available, says ICC: How to get them
The International Cricket Council has announced the release of additional tickets and hospitality packages for the upcoming T20 Men's Cricket World Cup in the United States and West Indies.
The extra tickets and hospitality packages can be purchased on the official T20 website from 9am EST / 10am Antigua Standard Time on Tuesday, March 19. Tickets will be available for matches at all nine host venues, including matches for which tickets are not currently available. However, they will only be available for 51 of the 55 matches.
“Public tickets remain unavailable for four matches, including USA v Canada (June 1), India v Pakistan (June 9), India v Canada (June 15) and the final in Barbados (June 29),” the ICC said in a statement. a news item. Release Thursday.
More than 3 million people registered for tickets during the public vote that ran from February 1 to 7 earlier this year, so not everyone was able to score tickets. The ICC hopes that by expanding the number of public tickets, more supporters will be able to experience the tournament.
With less than 80 days until the start of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, this announcement is an emphatic response to the global call from fans to make additional tickets available for matches and we are pleased to be able to do this, whilst ensuring that as many people as possible have the opportunity to personally witness the greatest cricket carnival,” tournament director Fawwaz Baksh said in a statement.
What can you expect from the T20 World Cup?Tournament director says cricket matches will be 'very, very exciting'
Cricket:Learn more about the game
Ticketed matches include:
- Netherlands vs Nepal: June 4, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas
- India vs Ireland: June 5, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
- United States vs Pakistan: June 6, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas
- Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: June 7, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas
- United States vs India: June 12, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
- Pakistan vs Ireland: June 16, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill
- Super Eight A2 v D1: June 19, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda
- Super Eight C1 v A1: June 20, Kensington Oval, Barbados
- Super Eight A2 v C2: June 21, Kensington Oval, Barbados
- Super Eight A1 v D2: June 22, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda
- Super Eight A2 v B1: June 23, Kensington Oval, Barbados
- Semi-final 1: June 26, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
- Semi-final 2: June 27, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
Hospitality program and travel packages
The ICC is also offering a hospitality program for the T20 World Cup, which also kicks off on March 19 at 9am EST / 10am Antigua Standard Time.
“Fans will be able to choose from a range of premium private suites and individual food and beverage packages across the West Indies and all matches at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York,” the ICC said. “Packages for matches at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium and Broward County Stadium will be released at a later date.”
Cricket enthusiasts traveling to the venues from different countries also have the option to secure travel packages including tickets via ICC Travel & Tours and officially appointed official travel agents listed on their website.
$40,000 Cricket Tickets:During the World Cup 20, the demand between Pakistan and India drives prices up
ICC T20 World Cup General Match Tickets
General tickets for the 2024 T20 World Cup went on sale from February 22 on a first-come, first-served basis on the tournament website. Although tickets for popular matches sold out almost immediately, there are almost 37 matches for which tickets are still available. . Ticket prices start at $6 for matches in the West Indies and at $35 for US venues.
What ticket categories are available?
Tickets are available in the following categories depending on the stadiums and locations:
- Premium
- Standard Plus
- Standard
- Fields and hills/standing only (SRO)
ICC said all stadiums in the event are “divided into different enclosures which have different views of the playing field and may have different degrees of shade”.
What you need to know about the 2024 T20 World Cup
According to the ICC, fifty-five matches will be played in nine cities, three in the US and six in the Caribbean, with the opening match between Canada and the US being held on June 1 at Grand Prairie Stadium in the Dallas metro area. and the grand final on June 29 in Barbados. The semi-finals will take place in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana.
According to the schedule released by the ICC, New York City will host the much-awaited clash between Pakistan and India on June 9.
England enter the year as defending champions, having defeated Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup final in Melbourne. The series marks the first participation of the USA, Canada and Uganda in a T20 Men's World Cup.
ICC World Cup Venues
The matches will be played in the following stadiums in the United States:
- Central Broward Park Lauderhill, Florida, USA
- Eisenhower Park Nassau County, Long Island, New York, USA
- Grand Prairie Stadium Grand Prairie, Texas, USA
The matches will be played at the following stadiums in the West Indies:
- Kensington Oval Bridgetown, Barbados
- Daren Sammy Gros Islet cricket ground, Saint Lucia
- Arnos Vale Stadium Kingstown, Saint Vincent
- Brian Lara cricket academy
Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at [email protected] and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @saman_shafiq7.

