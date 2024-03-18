How is a college football team different from its marching band?

Robert McRae III has seen a lot. His grandmother, a civil rights activist in Los Angeles, often took him to rallies she organized and to picket lines where she even walked to a gay pride parade with giant anatomical balloons that, he recalls with a smile, may not have been age appropriate .

As a Dartmouth College basketball player, he played in NBA arenas and iconic venues such as Dukes Cameron Indoor Stadium and Philadelphia's Palestra.

But earlier this month, McRae's eyes widened even further. Photographers snapped pictures of him and his teammates as they walked together to cast votes to become the first college athletes to unionize. Hours later, after his team's final game of the season, he was surrounded by a small group of reporters asking questions about labor and employment.

“It has a bit of a wow factor,” McRae said of the attention.

The union vote is just the beginning of a high-stakes battle playing out on both coasts, as some of the most consequential challenges to college sports' amateur model are taking place in an unusual venue: the National Labor Relations Board, the federal agency that has jurisdiction. over private employers.