How is a college football team different from its marching band?
Robert McRae III has seen a lot. His grandmother, a civil rights activist in Los Angeles, often took him to rallies she organized and to picket lines where she even walked to a gay pride parade with giant anatomical balloons that, he recalls with a smile, may not have been age appropriate .
As a Dartmouth College basketball player, he played in NBA arenas and iconic venues such as Dukes Cameron Indoor Stadium and Philadelphia's Palestra.
But earlier this month, McRae's eyes widened even further. Photographers snapped pictures of him and his teammates as they walked together to cast votes to become the first college athletes to unionize. Hours later, after his team's final game of the season, he was surrounded by a small group of reporters asking questions about labor and employment.
“It has a bit of a wow factor,” McRae said of the attention.
The union vote is just the beginning of a high-stakes battle playing out on both coasts, as some of the most consequential challenges to college sports' amateur model are taking place in an unusual venue: the National Labor Relations Board, the federal agency that has jurisdiction. over private employers.
Dartmouth has indicated it will work to challenge the ruling that recognizes the men's basketball players as employees, even if that means going to court, a school spokesperson said in an email. The college recently hired the same law firm that represents USC, as well as SpaceX, Trader Joes and Amazon, who have argued that the board is unconstitutional.
As for the University of Southern California, a hearing will conclude in April in Los Angeles to determine whether its football and men's and women's basketball players should be considered employees.
The cases are part of a broader dispute over whether athletes should directly receive a share of the more than $17 billion in revenue that NCAA Division I athletics will generate in 2022. These funds do not include so-called name, image and likeness payments to athletes from brands and sponsors, or money from booster-led collectives that typically goes to football and men's basketball players as recruitment incentives.
The struggle over income distribution is also a front in organized labor's struggle for workers' rights flowed to Capitol Hill last Tuesday.
Mark Gaston Pearce, a former NLRB chairman, testified that the ability to leverage these benefits equally or at least significantly is necessary. Otherwise we have slavery.
But university officials say only the wealthiest schools can afford to pay their players as employees, and that forcing them to do so would force the closure of some Olympic sports programs, such as swimming, track and field and gymnastics, the costs of which are being compensated by the large costs. revenue-generating sports, football and men's basketball.
Rep. Bob Good of Virginia, a Republican and former athletics administrator at Liberty University who chaired the hearing, concluded by rebuking Pearce and saying it was a shame that race had been injected into the hearing. The exploited student-athlete is a myth, Good said.
Cade Haskins, a Dartmouth basketball player who has led his team's organization, may have something to say about that. But he said he was not invited to serve on the witness panel, which included an athletics director, an employment attorney, a law professor and Pearce.
However, this statement raises a pertinent question: which athletes is he talking about? There are more than 500,000 NCAA athletes playing sports ranging from football to Frisbee at more than 1,100 schools ranging from Ohio State to Oberlin.
In the Dartmouth and USC cases, attorneys on both sides have compared football and basketball players to high school students, professional athletes, marching band drummers, graduate student teachers, dining hall staff, cheerleaders, hot dog vendors and ticket buyers.
The opposing party has eagerly pointed out why they do not apply.
It's hard to find a comp and that's what the law likes to do, says Matt Bodie, a law professor at the University of Minnesota and former NLRB field attorney.
There are also differences between the athletes at the two schools: USC athletes can receive scholarships worth nearly $100,000 per year, while Dartmouth, like other Ivy League schools, does not award athletic scholarships based on need alone, meaning about half of the basketball players remain. teamwork jobs during the school year to help pay for their education.
Another difference: All eight Ivy League schools are private, meaning what applies to Dartmouth also applies to the rest of the league. But in the USC case, the Pac-12 Conference and the NCAA have been charged as co-defendants in an effort to show that they exercise control over USC athletes, along with all other athletes under their auspices. That task may be more difficult after a federal judge recently struck down an NLRB rule that aimed to broaden when a company is a joint employer.
Then there's money: While USC's football program helped the athletic department generate $187 million last year, Dartmouth's basketball program turned in a loss of $855,000 last season, according to hearing testimony.
The USC case is the more traditional case, Bodie said. Dartmouth is quite surprising. The economic relationship there is a little hard to see. If the basketball players are employees, why not the orchestra? Why not the squash team people?
Some legal observers believe that for this reason the board will rule on the USC case first, or at least consider it when ruling on Dartmouth.
These things have been seen as inevitable since Jennifer Abruzzo, President Biden's appointment as general counsel for the NLRB, issued a memo in September 2021 that certain college athletes should be considered employees under the National Labor Relations Act.
The five-member board (currently filled by three Democrats and one Republican, with one vacant seat), which is the final arbiter of cases, is appointed by the president. This also applies to the general advisor. If Donald Trump wins the presidential election in November, a new majority on the board of directors and a new general council will be introduced.
This likely explains why USC has backed its case with a long list of witnesses, including the school's band director, who testified for more than three hours in minute detail about how his program was run, describing how band members put on their uniforms for a game . as football players.
It's impossible to talk about labor law apart from politics, said Wilma B. Liebman, who was appointed chairman of the NLRB by President Obama and served on the board under Presidents Clinton and George W. Bush.
This could lead to policy whiplash. When Ms. Liebman first joined the board, it ruled in a case involving New York University that graduate students were employees. When Bush became president, the administration reversed that decision in a case involving Brown University students. Under Obama, the administration changed course again in a case involving Columbia graduate students.
Several years after Liebman left, the board heard a case over whether Northwestern football players were employees. After the regional director in the case agreed that the players were employees, the board declined to exercise jurisdiction in 2015, and the case ended when the teams' seized votes were overturned.
Marshall B. Babson, who was appointed to the NLRB by President Reagan and is now an employment lawyer representing management, questioned whether collective bargaining works in academia.
He called the ruling that basketball shoes (six pairs worth $200 each) count as compensation ridiculous, and wondered whether a basketball player who failed an exam on Mesopotamian art could file an unfair labor practice charge claiming that his rank was influenced by his trade union activities.
Does the board want to concern itself with pretending to be chairman of the art history department? Babson said.
Others suggested a broader vision.
The Dartmouth and USC cases, Liebman said, are very much part of this great wave of worker activism, this bubbling of discontent, especially among younger workers over the past decade. It's all one piece.
She added: This activism and tumult over the years since Northwestern continues to build strength to address the abuses in the system. If the NLRB makes a decision saying they are employees, they will fuel this issue.
