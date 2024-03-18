W&M Women's Tennis continues CAA winning ways in Charleston





CHARLESTON, S.C. William & Mary women's tennis extended its season win streak to four and its CAA total to 17 in a row with a 6-1 win in Charleston on Saturday afternoon. Dating back to the 2022 season, the Tribe (8-5, 2-0 CAA) has won 17 straight games against league opponents, including the CAA tournament. W&M captured the doubles point with wins over the top two positions, before winning five of the six singles positions. Makes her debut in two games for the Tribe, junior Alessandra Anghel achieved the team triumph with a straight-sets victory over No. 5. Graduate student Mila Mejic juniors Hedda Gurholt And Ine Stange and freshmen Francesca Davis each notched singles wins against the Cougars (9-4, 1-1 CAA). How it happened W&M captured the doubles point for the 10th time in 13 matches and fourth in a row.

The Tribe only dropped three games by winning in the top two positions. Graduated student Yu Chen and junior Emma Fernald rolled to a 6-1 victory over Francesca Salvato and Halli Trinkle at No. 1. The duo won their third in a row and improved to 7-3 at No. 1.

and junior rolled to a 6-1 victory over Francesca Salvato and Halli Trinkle at No. 1. The duo won their third in a row and improved to 7-3 at No. 1. Gurholt and Stange earned the first point of the match with a 6-2 victory over Peyton Brotzman and Mckenzie Daniel at No. 2. The Tribe tandem won for the second time in a row, moving its ledger to 6-4 on line two.

Davis increased the Tribe's lead to 2-0 with a straight-sets win at No. 6. She won an immaculate first set 6-0, before beating Anna Neyestani in the second 6-4. Davis improved to 12-9 overall and 5-1 at No. 6.

Gurholt won her third straight first-place finish. The Tribe junior defeated Maja Jekauc 6-1, 6-3 for her team-leading 18th singles win. Gurholt increased her score to 6-2 in first place.

Anghel cemented the Tribe victory after a 7-5, 6-1 win over Francesca Salvato at No. 5. Dating back to the fall season, she has won five straight matches and improved to 9-3 this year.

Stange won her fifth straight match at No. 4. The Tribe junior bounced Peyton Brotzman in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, to improve to 11-6 overall and 7-4 in duals.

Mejic rounded out the Tribe victory with a three-set come-from-behind win at No. 3. After dropping the opening set to Oziera Ahmad 6-2, the Green and Gold graduate student rallied to winning the last two sets, 6-1, 6-4, for her third win in a row. Mejic evened her season ledger at 9-9 with her fifth win at No. 3. Next one

The Tribe returns home next weekend for a pair of matches at the Mackesy Tennis Center, weather permitting. W&M hosts Hofstra in CAA play on Saturday, March 23 at 1 p.m. The Green and Gold step out of league play with Temple on Sunday, March 24 at 11 a.m William & Mary 6, Charleston 1 Singles

No. 1 Hedda Gurholt (W&M) for sure. Maja Jekauc (CofC) 6-1, 6-3

No. 2 Halli Trinkle (CofC) def. Yu Chen (W&M) 6-3, 3-6, 10-7

number 3 Mila Mejic (W&M) for sure. Oziera Ahmad (CofC) 2-6, 6-1, 6-4

number 4 Ine Stange (W&M) for sure. Peyton Brotzman (CofC) 6-3, 6-2

number 5 Alessandra Anghel (W&M) for sure. Francesca Salvato (CofC) 7-5, 6-1

number 6 Francesca Davis (W&M) for sure. Anna Neyestani (CofC) 6-0, 6-4

Finishing order: 6, 1, 5*, 4, 2, 3 Double

No. 1 Chen/Fernald (W&M) def. Salvato/Trinkle (CofC) 6-1

Yes. 2 Gurholt/Stange (W&M) final. Brotzman/Daniel (CofC) 6-2

No. 3 Neyestani/Vukicevic (CofC) defeated. Davis/Vaissaud (W&M) 6-3

Finishing order: 1, 2*, 3

