UNB men's hockey team takes out UQTR to complete a perfect season, repeat as University Cup champions

The University of New Brunswick Reds put in another great performance to cap off a perfect season and successfully defend their University Cup title in Toronto.

Austen Keating's goal and two assists pushed the Reds to a 4-0 victory against Universit du Qubec a Trois-Rivires Patriotes on Sunday for the Fredericton school's 10th national championship, ninth under legendary head coach Gardiner MacDougall.

After the gold medals were awarded, the University Cup was passed around and the good vibrations of a championship on the ice were shared with family and friends. The Reds returned to their locker room for one of their post-match traditions: smashing a statue painted in the opponent's team colors.

“It's a tradition that started long before I got here,” said third-year captain Jason Willms of Kitchener, Ont. “It's important to celebrate, and we like to have fun when it's all said and done.

“But our most important tradition with this program is winning, and we delivered on that again.”

When the Reds arrived in Toronto on Monday, they brought with them a small treasure chest. Inside were seven statues. When they draw the correct one after a win, the game's player makes two gentle movements with his stick, getting close to the statue, and his teammates shout, “Fake.”

The third whack destroys the statue and drives the team crazy.

The Reds have come through 2023-24 with a combined exhibition, regular and postseason record of 43-0, and have gone 47-0 since last year's playoff run and national championship.

In the eight-team University Cup tournament at the Mattamy Athletic Center, the Reds powered their way to the school's 10th title with shutout wins over Brock, host Toronto Metropolitan University and the Patriotes by a combined score of 15- 0.

It was the first time in tournament history that a team did not allow a goal.

Samuel Richard was in net for the three shutouts. Combined with his backup, Griffen Outhouse, the UNB goaltenders finished the season with four straight shutouts. They did not allow a goal in the last 298 minutes and two seconds. The Reds defeated their opponents 33-23.

Not only has he won back-to-back Canadian championships, but MacDougall was lured 75 minutes south in May 2022 to take over the Saint John Sea Dogs on an interim basis and guide the junior team to a Memorial Cup title.

“He recruits people first instead of players,” said UNB defenseman Kale McCallum of Quispamsis, NB. “There's not a single guy on this team that isn't a great guy. They're people of character and they do whatever it takes to get the job done.

“This is the best group of guys I've ever played with. Everyone wants to win, and it's an honor to be part of this team.”

McCallum was named to the tournament all-star team with Keating, UNB forward Brady Gilmour, Patriotes forward Simon Lafrance, McGill defenseman Scott Walford and Richard.

Richard's best call was a chance from Patroites center Conor Frenette up front with 6:37 left in the second period. But his shot hit Richard in the stomach.

The fast and skilled Reds got a solid effort from all four lines and three defense combinations in the final game.

But Keating, his linemates Gilmour, the tournament MVP and Cody Morgan provided the offense. Gilmour and Morgan scored goals in the first period to give the team a 2–0 lead.

Gilmour scores on Patriotes goalkeeper Alexis Gravel during the first period. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

The 25-year-old Keating, a former Ottawa 67 standout, collected a rebound off the end boards early in the final period, giving the team a three-goal lead. Keating, from Guelph, Ontario, was coming off an Atlantic MVP season.

Isaac Nurse, Nurse's brother Sarah, scored an empty net goal before the celebrations started in front of a pro-UNB crowd.

Brandon Frattaroli scored twice in the final six minutes to lift McGill to a 3-2 comeback win against Toronto Metropolitan University in the third-place match.

Jackson Doherty gave the host team a 2–1 lead at 7:52 of the final frame, but Frattaroli, a third-year center, tied the game and scored the winner with 1:21 to go.

Concordiawinsladies final

On Sunday night at Merlis Belsher Place in Saskatoon, the Concordia Stingers defeated the Toronto Varsity Blues 3-1 in the final of the U Sports women's hockey championship. The win marked the second time in three years that the Stingers captured the U Sports women's hockey crown, and it is the fourth U Sports women's hockey championship win in team history.

The Stingers won the 2022 U Sports title by defeating the Nipissing Lakers 4-0 in the finals when the tournament was held in Charlottetown, PEI. Last year, the Stingers fell 4-3 in overtime in the U Sports title game to the Mount Royal Cougars in Montreal.

“I think this is the best way to finish your career as a collegiate athlete and as a senior,” said Stingers fifth-year right winger Rosalie Begin-Cyr. “We have a great team and I think it was as we expected.

“We wanted to finish better than last year, so it was perfect.”

The Stingers got off to a hot start in Sunday's final. Just 69 seconds into the opening frame, Stinger left winger Emilie Lussier collected the rebound of her own shot to the left of the Varsity Blues goal. She quickly added a second shot to give her team a 1-0 lead.

At the 8:19 mark of the first period, Stinger's third-year left winger Jessymaude Drapeau skated just below the ice line on the right side of the Varsity Blues net. Drapeau, who would later be named tournament MVP, deflected the puck from that spot off the pads of Varsity Blues netminder Erica Fryer and into the Toronto net to increase the Stingers' lead to 2-0.

The Stingers sealed the victory 3-0 on a power-play goal by Begin-Cyr at 5:10 of the third.

With 46.8 seconds left in the third, defenseman Emma Potter scored for the Varsity Blues to round out the 3-1 final.

The Varsity Blues made their first appearance in the U Sports title game since losing the 2003 championship final. Toronto entered this year's tournament as the sixth seed. The Varsity Blues finished second in OUA East at 19-8-1 and fell 2-1 in overtime to the visiting Waterloo Warriors in the OUA finals on March 9.

Varsity Blues head coach Vicky Sunohara said her players could hold their heads high to reach the title game.

“I'm really proud of our team,” Sunohara said. “We have competed all season. To be able to play for a gold medal is quite special for our program.”

Jordyn Verbeek stopped 19 shots and picked up the win on goal for the Stingers. Fryer turned away 22 shots for the Varsity Blues.

The Stingers entered the championship tournament as the No. 1 seed after posting a perfect 25-0 regular season record and capturing the RSEQ title. Stingers head coach Julie Chu was proud of her team's journey in 2023-2024.

“Winning is definitely something we don't take for granted,” Chu said. “We know there are great teams here at the national championships.

“For us it is a huge achievement. It is something we are very proud of. If we had lost today there is a lot of pride in that dressing room and a lot of pride in the journey we have been on. to be the team we are today, regardless of whether we win or lose.”

The Montreal Carabins slipped past the Warriors 2-1 after a 1-0 tiebreaker shootout in Sunday's bronze medal match.

In Sunday's consolation final, the Canada West Conference champion and second-seeded UBC Thunderbirds trailed the host and eighth-seeded Saskatchewan Huskies 4-1.