Check out upcoming activities in Fountain Hills





Fountain Hills Community Center will maintain its schedule of weekday events at the Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Drive in the Cutillo Civic Center. The activities are planned as follows: Wednesday March 20 *8 hours, Back fit with pilates. *9 hours, Video gentle yoga; intermediate bridge; Time 4-U computer assistance. *10 a.m., Open paint studio. *11am, make your house summery. *12:00, Poker. *1 p.m., Scrabble; starting in Spanish; Euchre. *2 p.m., Open jam session. *2:15 PM, Spanish for beginners. *3:30 p.m., Spanish beginning. *5 p.m., bingo coming soon. *5:45 p.m., Bunco. *6:30 PM, Ukulele for beginners. Thursday March 21 *8 hours, peer-led practice; aerobic chair exercise. *9 hours, basket; yoga/pilates video. *9.30 am, line dancing for beginners. *10am, Spanish Club; open painting studio. *11:15 am, improvisational line dancing. *1 p.m., Country Harmony; Table talk for women; Hand and foot cards; Advanced Mah Jongg; Big decisions; Improve line dancing. *4 p.m., Poker. *5 p.m., Open paint studio; movie. Friday March 22 *8 hours, Back fit with pilates. *9:00 a.m., aerobic chair exercise; Intermediate bridge; pinochle; golf card. *10am, Medicare consultations. *12:00, Munch & Music. *1 p.m., Open table tennis; Mexican train dominoes; Woodcarvers/tabletop art; Yahtzee/LRC/Monopoly; Traditional Mah Jongg. Saturday March 23 Available for private events. Sunday March 24 Available for private events. Monday March 25 *8 hours, BackFit with pilates. *9 hours, Geri-Fit fall prevention; opened table tennis table. *10 a.m., men's discussion group. *10:30, Conversational Spanish. *11:45 am, double bridge. *12:00, Poker. *12:30, American Sign Language. *1 p.m., Cribbage, pinochle, starting Mah Jongg. *5 p.m., Aerobic chair exercise. *5:30 PM, Hand and Foot cards. *6 p.m., American Sign Language. Tuesday March 26 *8 hours, peer-led practice; aerobic chair exercise. *9 hours, Video gentle yoga. *9:15, Spooner health call. *9:30, Intermediate line dancing. *10am, Crochet & Needles; open painting studio; 10 weeks younger you. *12:00, American Sign Language. *12:30, Social Duplicate Bridge. *1 p.m., Bingo; Mahjong; movies. *5.30 pm, Open table tennis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.fhtimes.com/stories/check-out-upcoming-activities,484182 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos