



Most diners would be repulsed to find pulverized crickets in their pizza bases, but none of that bothers Chef Carlo Del Buono. Del Buono, owner of La Rambla in Maccarese, Italy, recently said he is looking forward to adding cricket powder to the dough for a specialty pie hell market like protein pizza. Crickets fall squarely within the realm of Italian taste, Del Buono told CBC News. It has a nutty flavor with a hint of anchovies, perfect for a vegetable-covered pizza. He also said the powder adds elasticity to his dough and makes it easier to work with. Jose Cianni and Fabrizio Lunazzi, the founders of Nutrinsect in the Marche region of Italy, want to normalize crickets as a food ingredient. Of course, they raise crickets for a living, so you can't blame them. They are working to position crickets as an advancement in green agriculture. ​​Harvesting the bouncy little chirpers requires a fraction of the land and water used in standard agricultural practices and as a nutritional boost for people who need more protein in their diet. Emissions from insect farming are negligible, Cianni explains to CBC News. When you think that traditional agriculture accounts for 14% of global greenhouse gas emissions, we need solutions like this. Nutrinsects crickets are processed into a brownish powder called cricket flour, which can then be integrated into a pizzeria's regular flour mixture for extra protein and flavor. It's all completely legal, by the way. The European Union authorized the use of cricket powder in early 2023. However, Francesco Lollobrigida, the Italian Minister of Agriculture, opposed this move and the Italian government did not approve cricket flour for human consumption until late December 2023. For his planned signature pizza on La Rambla, Del Buonos' dough contains a maximum of 15% cricket powder. I roll out the dough and sprinkle cricket flour over it, he recently told DW News. We do our best to make sure it mixes well with our regular flour dough. He then sauces the dough and tops it with mozzarella, various vegetables and a little bit of cricket flour. So far so good? Maybe? Then he goes one step further. As a final garnish, he adds real dried crickets to make the pizza even crispier. He pronounces it very well. If I can eat crickets, anyone can. As strange as all this may sound (did we say that too?), David Burke's Woodpecker, a pizzeria in New York City, offered the Cricket rita pizza as a special item in 2018. It featured cricket powder in the dough and dried crickets, mozz and tomatoes as toppings on a jalapeo pesto base. Woodpecker closed in 2020 and Burke is now the owner The Goat by David Burke in Union Beach, New Jersey, with an artisanal menu that appears to be completely bug-free.

