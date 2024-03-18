Evansville draws Quinnipiac in the opening round of Ro CBI





EVANSVILLE, Ind. The University of Evansville men's basketball team, making its first postseason appearance in nine years, will open the 2024 Ro College Basketball Invitational on March 24 against Quinnipiac. Buy tickets – Hotel information Game time for the Purple Aces Ro CBI opener is 4:30 PM CT on the 24e at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. Tickets for Sunday's game are $20 and can be purchased at click here. The UE fan sections are 105/106. Evansville is staying at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort. There is a fan block discount available that can be found here. For more information, call Logan Belz at 812-488-2623. An exciting 2023-2024 season saw the Purple Aces reach a number of milestones on their way to the postseason. With currently 16 wins, UE has the highest number of wins since 2017-2018. On March 7, Evansville opened Arch Madness with a 59-53 win over Illinois State. That was the first win in St. Louis for the program since 2017. Six straight wins opened the season for UE, marking the first for the program since the undefeated National Championship team of 1964-65. Several individuals played pivotal roles in the success throughout the season, highlighted by 2024 Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year and All-Newcomer Team Member Ben Humrichous, All-Freshman and All-Bench honoree Chuck Bailey III and Tanner Cuff, who joins Bailey on the All-Bench squad. Quinnipiac finished its season with a 24-9 overall record and finished 15-5 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC). The Bobcats were the top seed entering the MAAC tournament before falling to Saint Peter's in the second round.

