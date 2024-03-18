St Margaret's Hospice | The big cricket bash in Somerset





Grab your friends, put on your walking boots and join us for the second annual Big Somerset Cricket Bash 5km for St Margaret's Hospice! Sunday June 30, 2024 Enjoy a great day out, make new memories and, most importantly, help make a huge difference to families in the local community. St Margaret's supports around 5,000 patients and their loved ones in Somerset every year, and we can't do this without your help. By attending this event, bringing your friends and family and raising additional sponsorship, you can make a real difference to the patients who rely on our essential service at home, in our Sunflower Centers or in our specialist inpatient unit. Start the day at our hospice in Taunton, where you will be greeted with a bacon sandwich and put on your official event T-shirt. You will then take a lovely 5km walk to the County Cricket Ground on what will hopefully be a beautiful summer morning. Many walk in memory of loved ones, or simply take time to meet new and old friends. On arrival at the cricket pitch, grab your complimentary pint of cider and sit down for the toss at 11am. The Somerset boys are playing the Warwickshire Bears in the County Championships – and there will be plenty more entertainment, food and drink and on offer throughout the day. Prices: What is included in your ticket: Entrance to the cricket match (start time 11am)

Free Big Somerset Cricket Bash t-shirt

Bacon sandwich/vegetarian alternative

Pint of cider/non-alcoholic alternative Optional extras: Memorabilia Plastic pint cup – £6

Extra food & drinks – On the day itself BOOK YOUR TICKETS HERE Click here to read the General Terms and Conditions

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.st-margarets-hospice.org.uk/cricketbash The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos