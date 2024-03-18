Why DJ Uiagalelei only wanted FSU football

When DJ Uiagalelei re-entered the transfer portal, there was no doubt about where the former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback wanted to go.

My eyes were focused on one school, Uiagalelei said recently. I wanted to be here at Florida State.

He got his wish and joined the Seminoles in January. And when FSU spring training begins Tuesday, we might get our first glimpse of whether the potentially awkward, somewhat unlikely and utterly fascinating partnership will work out.

It's easy to understand why Uiagalelei wanted to join the Seminoles. Coach Mike Norvell just hired a new transfer quarterback (Jordan Travis) and helped him become a star. Norvell did the same in Memphis with Riley Ferguson (Tennessee/juco) and Brady White (Arizona State). Uiagalelei could be next.

Uiagalelei also has personal knowledge of the FSU climb. In 2021, he quarterbacked Clemson to a 10-point win over Norvells Noles. The Tigers defeated FSU 377-241.

A year later, Clemson needed all four of Uiagaleleis's touchdowns to hold off FSU for a six-point victory. This time the Seminoles defeated the Tigers 460-370, and Uiagalelei could see that Clemson's rival would become a force to be reckoned with.

Last year, Uiagalelei followed from afar as FSU started 13-0 (and won at Clemson for the first time since 2013).

It looked like the old state of Florida, Uiagalelei said.

Whether the Seminoles of 2024 still look like the old Florida State will depend in part on the Uiagalelei. If he meets his five-star billing in the 2020 recruiting class, FSU will make the expanded 12-team playoff. While the cast around him is new, it is talented enough for the Noles to repeat as ACC champions.

But that is far from self-evident. Uiagalelei was mediocre at Clemson (31 touchdown passes, 17 interceptions and a 58.8 completion percentage) and was benched several times. He was better with the Beavers last season (27 total touchdowns, seven interceptions), but still finished outside the top 40 in passing efficiency.

Historical precedent is also a concern; teams rarely lose one of their all-time best players (like Travis) without regressing. Clemson didn't go straight from Deshaun Watson to Trevor Lawrence; the Tigers had Kelly Bryant under center. On the other hand, the portal has made it easier for coaches to fill known gaps with short-term, win-now bridge quarterbacks.

Like maybe polite.

The best-case scenario for FSU is that Uiagalelei is a one-year patch from Travis for Brock Glenn (who won the ACC Championship as a true freshman) or Lucas Kromenhoek (a top 60 national recruit in the class of 2024). Uiagalelei mentors them both for a year, and one emerges as the 2025 starter for a team with a chance to win the championship.

He has been everywhere and has had a very long career, Kromenhoek said. He has so much knowledge to give me.

That part is indisputable. Uiagalelei has started 40 games and won 30 while playing for two successful programs. You can criticize his play, but his leadership was impeccable.

It also explains why FSU made the semi-surprising decision to focus on Uiagalelei from all options in the portal. Washington States' Cam Ward was a possibility and flashed more upside; he eventually signed with Miami.

Uiagalelei has a mixed track record in the ACC, but he's not the same quarterback he was at Clemson. His transfer to Oregon State last season gave him a fresh start and a chance to not only learn a new system, but also take over a new locker room.

Ultimate team guy, said Deshaun Fenwick, a Bradenton native who played running back alongside Uiagalelei for the Beavers last year. He's surrounded by a lot of fame and notoriety, but at the end of the day he's just a really, really solid guy.

Florida State has something really good to look forward to.

Uiagalelei does that too. He's once again playing for a big-name program with realistic championship expectations and one of the best offensive coaches in the game.

The path here was not easy, and the road ahead is not certain either. But Uiagalelei will get another start this week, on a different side of the FSU-Clemson rivalry.

Exactly where he wants to be.

