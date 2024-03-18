Zendaya and Tom Holland attend the Indian Wells tennis tournament





Zendaya takes on her upcoming role Challengers, the tennis drama directed by Luca Guadagnino, seriously. Yesterday, she and her boyfriend, actor Tom Holland, were spotted at the 2024 Indian Wells tournament in California, where they attended the women's finals. For the occasion, Zendaya leaned into a tennis core, wearing a very chic, ivory tennis spectator outfit. The star wore a Louis Vuitton zip-up pullover with a matching ivory pleated skort. She accessorized with those of the brand Ellipse BB bag. On ROGER Center Court (women) On ROGER Center Court (women) Now 15% discount And for the game, Zendaya wore designed by none other than tennis great Roger Federer himself. According to the brand: “Co-created by On and Roger Federer. Born from a shared passion for performance and style, the Roger Center Court is the classic tennis-inspired sneaker that has evolved.” In Indian Wells, Zendaya and Hollander looked at world number 1. 1 Iga Swiatek cruise to victory over Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-0. After Swiatek's win, she met Zendaya. “Meeting Zendaya was crazy, but on the other hand, she's a human being like all of us,” Swiatek said afterward. “So I was just happy that she enjoys tennis and that she has a tennis-themed movie coming out. So that should be very exciting. She can practice with me anytime if she wants.” The tennis star added, “But it was definitely fun, and she's a really great person. I feel pretty privileged to be in this place where I can meet these kind of people.” Clive Brunskill // Getty Images Swiatek and Zendaya pose with the BNP Paribas Open trophy. In ChallengersZendaya plays tennis star Tashi Duncan. She trained for the role with Brad Gilbert (currently Coco Gauff's coach). According to the Gilbert and Zendaya “began showing up at Pepperdine University tennis matches to help her understand the game. There were three months of training in California, then four months of rehearsals and filming in Boston and New York.” “She's great,” Guadagnino said Variety about Zendaya's tennis skills. “I mean, wow. We edited the film and we hardly use any of her doppelgängers. She's so good.' All three lead roles (she co-stars with Josh O'Connor from The crownand Mike Faist of West Side Story), Guadagnino added: “I worked very hard technically and athletically for three months.” Here's hoping Zendaya's press tour will happen Challenges includes plenty of tennis-inspired outfits. related stories Emily Burack (she/her) is the Senior News Editor for Town & Country, where she covers entertainment, culture, the royal family and a range of other topics. Before joining T&C, she was deputy editor-in-chief at Hi Alma, a Jewish culture site. Follow her @emburack on Tweet And Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a60227475/zendaya-tom-holland-indian-wells-2024-photos-style/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

