Merton grassroots sport is benefiting from a new Borough of Sport grant fund





Merton Council is investing in its grassroots sport and physical activity sector through a new dedicated €300,000 grant fund. The money will be distributed over the next three years, with 100,000 available in the first round of funding launching in April 2024. Grants of up to €5,000 will be available to clubs and organizations to help them make an impact for the people of Merton and bring more free and low-cost sport and activities to the borough. The fund will mainly try to support more young people under the age of 16 and over 65 to become active. There is no lower limit on the amount you can bid on, to encourage smaller groups to sign up. The new fund will be distributed to successful bidders this summer and can be used for a range of things including equipment, training, facility rental costs or organizing additional sessions. This investment is the latest step in Mertons Borough of Sport program and furthers the council's mission to promote a thriving sports and leisure economy that benefits the people who live and work in Merton. Councilor Ross Garrod, Leader of Merton Council, said: Becoming the London Borough of Sport is something we can only achieve through partnership, and this fund, which we are pleased to be working on with Clarion Futures, is one of many ways on which we can help our local sports sector flourish and grow. Through this fund, our grassroots organizations will be supported to thrive and provide more free and low-cost opportunities across the borough, especially for young people under 16 and over 65. It will help organizations across the Merton sporting landscape, who already have hundreds of classes, clubs and training options on our activity finder, to do more in terms of buying equipment, renting space and delivering training. The bidding and distribution of the fund will be in partnership with Clarion Futures, the charitable foundation of Merton's largest social housing provider, Clarion Housing Group. Clarion Futures will host the application process on their custom application platform. Matt Parsonage, head of communities at Clarion Futures, says: Working with like-minded partners has allowed us to make a bigger difference for our residents, which is why we're so excited to be working with Merton Council on this new Borough of Sport -subsidy fund. Getting active can have a huge impact on mental and physical wellbeing, and this new grant fund is part of a major investment we are making in grassroots sports across the country through our network of partners. We look forward to seeing clubs and organizations across Merton take advantage of this additional funding to provide more opportunities for local people. Documents will be published when the fund opens, but interested groups are invited to join the Borough of Sport Community Forum on April 3 for more information. Register here to participate in the forum: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/borough-of-sport-online-forum-tickets-863751663477?aff=oddtdtcreator

