DePaul University Blue Demons – Official athletics website





CHICAGO DePaul athletics completed UCF's Black and Gold Invitation on Saturday afternoon. Alex Bernstein brought home gold for the Blue Demons after dominating the men's hammer throw. “The student-athletes who traveled to this competition were able to take advantage of the weather and level of competition to really get the season off to a good start,” the head coach said. Dave Dopek . “I'm impressed with the way they made the quick turnaround from inside and got right after it. While I'm aware it's still very early in the off-season, I think we'll be well represented at TFRRS as we prepare for our next meeting in two weeks. In short, this week's performances bode well for the months to come.” Billie Martin started the day with DePaul's first top-three finish of the morning after finishing third and setting a new personal best in the women's hammer throw with a final mark of 58.32 meters. Bernstein's performance followed, also setting a new personal best and winning the men's hammer throw with a final score of 67.73. Kash Allen also competed in the hammer throw on the women's side, finishing with a final mark of 38.75 meters. Freshman Yay Hopf placed fifth in the women's triple jump with a final mark of 12.43 meters to round out Saturday's field events. On the oval, Alexa Havon finished fourth in the women's 800 meters, setting a new personal best of 2:07.81. Paul Goins placed 14th in the men's 110 meter hurdles with a finishing time of 15.01. Four Blue Demons competed in the women's 400-meter race for DePaul. Freshman Claire Dunn led the pack with a seventh place finish and a final time of 54.78. Kaylia Motes ran a final time of 55.64 Sonja Nagel finished with a final time of 58.05. Lauren Paci And Maia Mays finished back to back, achieving final times of 58.78 and 59.06 respectively. In the men's 400 meters, Jarel Terry took another seventh place for DePaul after a 47.23 race. Freshman Daniel Fasasi followed suit with a finishing time of 48.24 and Charles Lewis ran a finishing time of 49.35. Finally, the 100 meters for men and women took place. On the men's side Dominic Cole finished with a final time of 10.70 while Jetta Mays ran an 11.77 race on the women's side. NEXT ONE: The Blue Demons head to Austin for the Texas relays starting March 27. UCF Black & Gold Results Orlando, FL. Hammer throw for women 3. Billie Martin – 58.32m 21. Kash Allen – 38.75m Women's triple jump 5. Yay Hopf – 12.43m Women's 800m 4. Alexa Havon – 2:07.81 Men's 110 meters hurdles 14. Paul Goins – 15.01 Women's 400m 7. Claire Dunn -54.78 14. Kaylia Motes -55.64 27. Sonja Nagel – 58.05 32. Lauren Paci -58.78 33. Maia Mays – 59.06 Men's 400m 7. Jarel Terry – 47.23 15. Daniel Fasasi – 48.24 25. Charles Lewis – 49.35 Women's 100m 12. Jetta Mays – 11.77 Men's 110m 14. Dominic Cole – 10.70 FOLLOW THE BLUE DEMONS For all the latest DePaul Cross Country, Track & Field news, stay tuned to DePaulBlueDemons.com and follow the team at TweetAnd Instagram.

