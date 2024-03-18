Ex-North East coach accused of stealing from youth football program





NORTH EAST A former North East School District football and wrestling coach is accused of stealing more than $8,000 from a neighborhood youth football organization and spending the money at locations including stores, bars and a gambling website. North East Police on Friday filed theft charges for failure to provide required funds and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity against Christopher L. Galloway, 41, of North East, accusing him of had taken what police said appeared to be $8,632.58. accounts of the North East Football Foundation, a youth football league. Reading police took Galloway into custody in Reading on Friday, and North East police returned him to Erie County later that day, North East Police Chief Sean Lam said. North East District Judge Scott Hammer arraigned Galloway early Saturday morning and set bond at $20,000, which was posted Saturday, according to court records. Galloway is tentatively scheduled to appear before Hammer for his preliminary hearing on March 28. An attorney for Galloway was not listed in court Monday. What initiated the investigation? The investigation that led to the criminal charges against Galloway began on December 1, when North East police said a man who ran the North East Football Foundation with Galloway had reported suspected thefts from the foundation's bank accounts over several years, according to information in Galloway's criminal complaint. The man who reported the suspected thefts told police he became suspicious when he asked for money for a banquet but was told there was not enough money in the accounts, the investigating officer wrote in the affidavit of probable cause . The man then checked bank statements and found more than $10,000 worth of transactions that did not apply to the North East Football Foundation. When the man confronted Galloway, he said Galloway admitted to taking about $600 from the account, but no more. According to the affidavit, the man then decided to report the matter to Northeastern police. Police said they checked bank statements and found numerous charges outside the football season, and the man who reported the suspected thefts said there should be no reason for Galloway to use a bank card out of season or for expenses that are not related keeping with the North East Football. Foundation. The charges included purchases at Old Navy, Burlington Coat Factory, multiple bars, the Draft Kings sports betting website, wrestling equipment, hotels in several states, car maintenance, heating costs, StubHub, general auto insurance and BW Stroup Waste Removal, the investigating official wrote in the statement. The officer wrote that he then collected several receipts from stores listed on the bank statements and applied for multiple arrest warrants. After receiving the information, the officer said he contacted Galloway and arranged an interview with him. Galloway initially admitted to taking about $600, police said. When the investigating officer inquired about several other charges that appeared to be fraudulent, Galloway admitted that he had fallen behind on his bills and taken money, “and things got out of hand, but he didn't realize the amount was so substantial the officer said. wrote in the statement. At the time North East police launched their investigation, Galloway was a coach for the middle and high school wrestling programs in the North East School District and an assistant coach for the football team. Galloway resigned as coach for the wrestling programs on Dec. 22, according to minutes from the Jan. 18 North East school board meeting. Galloway also no longer serves as an assistant football coach, the district's athletic director said Monday. The football team's head coach, Jovon Johnson, has resigned effective Jan. 6, according to minutes from the Jan. 18 school board meeting. More:'It's time': North East football coach Jovon Johnson is stepping down after two seasons Contact Tim Hahn at[email protected]. Follow him on X@ETNhahn.

