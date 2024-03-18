'Rishabh Pant might find it very…' Sunil Gavaskar on wicketkeeper-batsman's comeback in competitive cricket | Cricket news





NEW DELHI: Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar anticipates that Rishabh pants may face problems in finding his fluid form at the start of the IPL. However, he believes that Pant's knees will respond positively as he gradually steps up to bat during match scenarios.

Pant, who suffered a harrowing car accident in December 2022, will mark his return to competitive cricket as captain of Delhi Capitals after a rigorous 14-month rehabilitation programme. “It will be very difficult. But the good thing is that he (Pant) has played some cricket. So he has had some practice. It is a bit difficult to get fluent in batting,” Gavaskar told 'Star Sports'.

Gavaskar expanded on his stance by suggesting that Pant's initial struggle to regain his fluid form in the IPL could stem from the extended period away from competitive cricket.

“If you're talking about a knee injury , the turning that takes place. Wicket keeping is also difficult, but even in batting the knee is quite important. So we may not see the real Rishabh Pant that we are used to seeing at first,” the maestro said.

Gavaskar acknowledged that Pant's presence and his vibrant personality add significantly to the entertainment factor of the IPL.

“To find a wicketkeeper like him commentating from behind the stumps, that's pure entertainment because there are a lot of wicketkeepers who would like to disrupt your concentration by saying other things.”

“…but Rishabh Pant has the ability to say something like that whoever he targets, they also laugh, they also enjoy it. But when they enjoy it, their concentration goes down a bit, right? The benefit is for his team then.”

Gavaskar also expressed his curiosity about how Shubman Gill would do it during his inaugural stint as captain of the Gujarat Titans. As Gill takes on this new leadership role, Gavaskar, like many others, is intrigued to see how he handles the challenges and responsibilities that come with leading a team in the IPL.

“That will be the most important thing: the way he can handle the captaincy. Will this affect his batting? And the second thing is that there is a similarity in our initials; we are both SGs, and if we go In fact, my initials his SMG, and he has Shubh-Man Gill in his name.”

(With PTI inputs)

