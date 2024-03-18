Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule 'very grateful' for Trev Alberts





Husker football coach Matt Rhule said he is “very grateful” for former Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts. “Really sad to see Trev and Angie go. More than just a great boss, I consider Trev a friend,” Rhule said. Rhule also wished Alberts the best in his new role as Texas A&M athletic director, saying Trev and Angie were “class, class, class people.” “Everyone will wonder why Trev left, and that's his story to tell. I do not know why. He was very upfront with me and very candid with me, and I have no complaints about the way he handled anything, at least to me,” Rhule said. 'Well, this will be fun': Trev Alberts reacts to Texas A&M vs. Nebraska in March MadnessRhule said he was “blown away” by the people who have stepped up in the aftermath, including Gov. Jim Pillen, Interim President Chris Kabourek and interim athletic director Dennis Leblanc. “He's what's so great about college athletics,” Rhule said of Leblanc. “I trust him.” Rhule said this time is an opportunity for the athletic department to evaluate everything within the university and “how can we get better?” “It's a difficult time to lose someone of Trev's caliber … is a well-run athletic department and this is a good place,” Rhule said. “He left the place better than he found it.” He added that the athletic department “can't take a step back, we have to take a step forward.” We must be unapologetic in our desire to be the best. Rhule said. “We can't worry about the optics… the way you win in college athletics today is by investing. I can't think of a state that knows that better than this great state.” READ MORE: Who are some of the candidates who could replace Trev Alberts as Nebraska athletics director? Rhule added that the university “needs to have a vision of the future.” He said he wants the next athletic director to have the same “incredible urgency” as Alberts. “We need a doer,” he said. After Alberts' departure, Rhule also said he “got a little frustrated” with calls from “national people” asking about his contract situation. “I'm here, and I'm all in here,” Rhule said. “And Julie is all in.” Yes, I love Ted Carter and I love Trev, and I came because of them, but I ended up at the University of Nebraska, and I love the people I met. anywhere unless you kick us out.” Click here for the latest headlines from KETV NewsWatch 7

