Johnson, men's tennis, defeat No. 10 Harvard in 4-3 thriller





THE ANGELS Freshman Spencer Johnson overcame a 1-4 deficit in the third set to be the last man standing in the UCLA men's tennis team's 4-3 victory against 10th-ranked Harvard Sunday afternoon at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. Freshmanovercame a 1-4 deficit in the third set to be the last man standing in the UCLA men's tennis team's 4-3 victory against 10th-ranked Harvard Sunday afternoon at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. The make-or-break victory was Johnson's second this season. He also accomplished this feat at Pepperdine on February 18. The Bruins (7-4) secured the doubles point and took a 3-1 lead with singles victories over Gianluca Ballotta And Alexander Hoogmartens who played in his first game since January 30. The Crimson (13-5) staged a comeback, with Rohan Murali and Henry von der Schulenberg supporting an earlier effort by Cooper Williams. The double combination of Hoogmartens and Govind Nanda got a break of serve and trailed 1-3 against Masato Perera and Alan Yim on Court 3. However, the Bruins responded emphatically and took the next five games to win. On Court 2, Johnson and Emon van Loben Sels broke David Lins and Daniel Milavsky for 3-1 and held on the rest of the way for a convincing 6-3 win. Despite the deficit, Harvard took control of the match with five first sets in singles. No. No. 13 Williams would reach the Crimson level with his 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 28 Nanda on Court 1. However, the scores swung in UCLA's favor, eventually forcing three third sets. Ballotta put the Bruins back on top when he held off Melchior Delloye for a 6-1, 7-5 win on Court 5. Ballotta's break in the final match prevented a tiebreak. Hoogmartens celebrated his return to the singles lineup with a rebound performance, beating Jachuck for a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 result and 3-1 lead on Court 4. Harvard's response began when Murali survived Jorge Plans González 6-1, 7-5 on field 6. That turned the focus to the stadium fields, where adjacent matches would determine the overall outcome. Revelli jumped to a 5-2 lead in his third set with Henry von der Schulenberg, who did not go quietly. The Crimson senior stormed back to take the last five matches and a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 victory on Court 2. With the ball in his court, Johnson started his own comeback from 1-4. Tasked with taking down No. 104 Milavsky, he had already erased a 2-5 difference in the second set tiebreak on Court 3. Johnson got ahead by first securing a lead. A break followed, putting the match back on serve and putting the momentum squarely in Johnson's corner. He never looked back and completed his five-match run with an ace. Ice in his veins.#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/iK3uno2HJj UCLA Men's Tennis (@uclatennis) March 18, 2024 UCLA next begins Pac-12 play on Friday, March 22, when No. 22 Arizona State visits LATC. The first service is scheduled for 2:00 PM PT. Tennis match results

Harvard vs. UCLA

3/17/2024 in Los Angeles, CA

(Los Angeles Tennis Center) #29 UCLA 4, #10 Harvard 3 Singles competition

1. #13 Cooper Williams (HARV) def. #28 Govind Nanda (UCLA) 6-2, 6-2

2. Henry von derschulenberg (HARV) def. Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) 6-2, 4-6, 7-5

3. Spencer Johnson (UCLA) final #104 Daniel Milavsky (HARV) 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4

4. Alexander Hoogmartens (UCLA) final Ronan Jachuck (HARV) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

5. Gianluca Ballotta (UCLA) final Melchior Delloye (HARV) 6-1, 7-5

6. Rohan Murali (HARV) def. Jorge Plans González (UCLA) 6-1, 7-5 Doubles competition 1. Timothy Li / Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) vs. Ronan Jachuck/Cooper Williams (HARV) 5-4, incomplete

2. Spencer Johnson / Emon van Loben Sels (UCLA) final David Lins/Daniel Milavsky (HARV) 6-3

3. Alexander Hoogmartens / Govind Nanda (UCLA) final Masato Perera/Alan Yim (HARV) 6-3 Match Notes:

Harvard 13-5; National Ranking #10

UCLA 7-4; National ranking #29

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (1,5,4,6,2,3)

