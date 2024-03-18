Color of hockey: He could be the highest Chinese-born player taken in the NHL Draft





NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said He's speed and skating ability make him an intriguing prospect. He has the speed and acceleration to drive away with the puck, Marr said. And then he also has that recovery speed. He can be that first forward back. Skating and hockey skills are his two strongest assets. Retired NHL forward Anthony Stewart, along with Rob Mawhood, told the Niagara Sports Report in February that he will score 20 goals in the NHL. People see the flash, the speed and the explosiveness, but for me, judging what makes a hockey player successful is simply his work ethic, Stewart told NHL.com, based on observing He since his youth hockey days in the Toronto area. He's one of those guys that you have to drag him out of the gym, you have to drag him off the ice. I'm not making a comparison, just the details that Jaromir Jagr does to prepare for a match. He does all those little things to prepare you. So it is no coincidence that he is successful. His hockey journey began in Beijing, where he was born. His father, Jason He, regularly took his son skating. Bitten by the hockey bug while attending college in New Brunswick, the eldest wanted his son to play the sport. He said his father started taking him skating at the age of four on small ice rinks in Beijing's shopping malls. He said he was first introduced to organized hockey after his family moved to Montreal when he was six. “I was always fast, and I just love the feeling of the wind blowing in my face, and most importantly, as a kid you have a lot of energy,” he said. I could fly. I think skating is one of my greatest qualities to this day. In addition to developing hockey skills, he said he had to learn two languages ​​when he arrived in Canada because he primarily spoke Mandarin in Beijing. He learned French at school in Montreal and English while living with relatives in Connecticut for several months. Both English and French were a challenge, but when you're young you learn pretty quickly, said He, who is now fluent in three languages.

