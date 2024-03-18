Burnaby North table tennis team wins back-to-back BC championships





Burnaby North has been a table tennis powerhouse for 17 years, and teacher-coach Larry Seehagen says it's high time for new tables.

The Burnaby North Secondary School girls table tennis team is two-time BC champions, and their old coach thinks it's time the school got new tables. The team defended its title at the provincial championships hosted by Moscrop Secondary earlier this month. The girls – Grade 12 Italian exchange student Sabrina Pastori, Grade 10 students Amy Qian, Melissa Shen and Louise Fan (team captain) and Grade 9 student Joanna Wan – took first place over 33 other schools in a field of 210 athletes. North's victory is not a one-off fluke. Over the past 27 years the school has won the boys' or girls' championships 16 times and has had players compete at national and international level. “Burnaby North put up a very serious fight,” former teacher-coach Larry Seehagen told trustees last Tuesday at a Burnaby school board meeting celebrating the team's provincial victory. According to Seehagen, in some years more than a hundred students join the school's table tennis team. “If you were ever part of the Burnaby North team, you actually won provincial titles; that's how competitive it is,” he said. Seehagen, who has coached the team since 2004 and called table tennis the “coolest sport at the Olympics,” said this year's team was “a very talented squad” made up mostly of Grade 9 and 10 students. “They are hopeful of continuing,” he said. Then he made a plug for new tables. “The irony is that even though we've had a table tennis tradition for a long time, we probably have the worst tables in Canada,” he told the trustees. “We haven't had a new table in 20 years. So with a new school we have new hope.” Follow Cornelia Naylor on X/Twitter @CorNaylor

E-mail [email protected]

