Former UGA football player convicted of killing RaceTrac employee in Oconee gets 30 years in prison WSB-TV Channel 2

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. – A former University of Georgia player convicted of killing a 23-year-old RaceTrac clerk received a lengthy sentence.

On March 19, 2021, Ahkil Nasir Crumpton, aka Crump, 26, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, walked into the RaceTrac gas station on Macon Highway in Watkinsville, Georgia. Here Elijah Wood worked as a store clerk and filled in for a sick colleague.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Crumpton's face was covered and he was wearing dark clothing and football gloves. Crumpton was seen on surveillance video leaving and then returning at 1:15 am

When Crumpton returned, he approached Wood, who was standing behind the counter at the cash register. Officers said Crumpton pointed a Glock 19 handgun with a gun-mounted light at Wood, hitting him in the chest.

Wood's girlfriend testified during the trial that she was on a FaceTime call with Wood at the time of his death. Crumpton ran from the store without taking any money or merchandise. Hout died at the scene.

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office found a 9mm casing on the counter between two of the cash registers.

Crumpton was linked to the RaceTrac murder after he was arrested for a second shooting in Philadelphia.

Officials said Crumpton was leaving the South Street Diner on South Street in Philadelphia on July 17, 2021, when Anthony Jones approached him.

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the moments between Jones and Crumpton. Jones pulled out a silver handgun and pointed it at Crumpton, then appeared to take the car keys from Crumpton's left hand. Jones retrieved a Glock 43 pistol from Crumpton's right pocket while holding him at gunpoint.

When Jones turned and began running away, Crumpton pulled a Glock 19 pistol from his waistband and fired 13 gunshots, eventually hitting and killing Jones. Police collected the 9mm casings that came from Crumpton's gun for comparison testing. The analysis confirmed that the gun used in the RaceTrac killing in Oconee County was the same firearm used in the Philadelphia shooting.

On the morning of March 16, 2022, the sheriff's office, with the assistance of multiple agencies, arrested Crumpton.

Authorities say Crumpton jumped out of his bedroom window to get away, but was taken into custody after an FBI chase. In Crumpton's bedroom, officers reportedly found the Glock 19 pistol in his backpack, which was confirmed to be the gun used in the shooting of Wood and Jones in Philadelphia.

Officers also found items of clothing Crumpton was wearing in both shooting deaths and a loaded AR-15 rifle.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Georgia, Crumpton was a former member of the UGA football team, where he played wide receiver during the 2017 and 2018 seasons and attended UGA as a student from fall 2017 to spring 2017. 2021, although he did not graduate. At the time of Woods' murder, Crumpton was living with his teammate Juwan Taylor in an apartment less than two miles from the RaceTrac.

Taylor testified at trial that Crumpton came to their apartment after the shooting holding the gun and was visibly upset, saying, “I didn't mean to do it.” I just wanted the money, I just shot him in the store, in the store. Crumpton further explained that when he raised the gun, it simply went off. Taylor said he was afraid for his own safety and didn't tell anyone.

Ahkil Crumpton's violent crime ended Elijah Wood's young life and is the cause of immeasurable pain for many people in the Oconee County community and beyond, said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary.

In July 2021, Crumpton went to live in his hometown of Philadelphia.

Co-defendant James North Armstrong, 35, of Commerce, Georgia, testified that Crumpton was a customer of his at his tattoo studio. Armstrong told the jury that Crumpton asked him to buy him a gun. Armstrong admitted that he illegally purchased the Glock 19 for Crumpton on February 8, 2021, at the Franklin Gun Shop in Athens, Georgia, by falsely claiming to be the buyer when Crumpton was the actual buyer. Armstrong pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements during the purchase of a firearm on October 3, 2023, and faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Armstrong's sentencing is March 20.

On October 25, 2023, Crumpton was found guilty on all counts by a federal jury.

On Monday, Crumpton was sentenced to the statutory maximum of 20 years in prison for interference with commerce by attempted theft and 10 years in prison for making false statements in the purchase of a firearm. A total of thirty years in prison, followed by three years. of supervised release.

He also faces charges of murder and other crimes in Georgia.

