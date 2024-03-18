



It's a similarly competitive story in the WTA 1000 event, with world number 1 Iga Witek joined up front by Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff. Both the ATP and WTA rankings are close to the top, although Witek has opened a relatively large gap at the top of women's football. However, these 1,000 point events have enough potential to move the pot depending on which players take the initiative. More like this RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Miami Open 2024 tennis tournament. When is the Miami Open 2024? The tournament starts on Tuesday March 19, 2024 and runs until the men's final Sunday March 31, 2024. The game starts from approx 3pm UK time every day. How to watch and live stream Miami Open 2024 in Britain You can follow the Miami Open 2024 live Air sports. You can add Sky Sports channels from just 18 per month together or get the complete sports package for just 25 per month. Sky Sports customers can stream the tournament live via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices, including most smartphones and tablets, as part of their subscription. You can also view the promotion via NOW without concluding a contract. NOW can be streamed via a computer or through apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available through TNT Sports. Where will the 2024 Miami Open be held? The Miami Open is held on the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, USA. The NFL Stadium has been restructured for tennis and can accommodate up to 14,000 spectators to enjoy the biggest matches. By entering your details you agree to our conditions And privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. If you're looking for something different to watch, check out our TV guide or Streaming guideor visit our Sports Hub for all the latest news. Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for just 10 subscriptions. For more information about TV's biggest stars, listen to the Radio Times Podcast.

