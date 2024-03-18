Athletes at the 2024 Arctic Winter Games will take home medals and Mat-Su memories

Team Alaska will take on Team Northwest Territories in the final gold medal match at the Arctic Winter Games. Alaska, in the gold uniforms, won 8-1. (Rhonda McBride/KNBA)

After a week of competition organized by the Matanuska-Susitna district, more than 1,700 athletes from the Arctic Winter Games are heading home.

The teams came from six Arctic countries: Canada, Greenland, Norway, Sweden, Finland and the United States, represented by Alaska, each collecting the most ulus, medals in the shape of a curved Inuit knife.

Alaska, with its home team advantage, took home the most ulus 221, including 70 gold. Team Yukon placed second in the overall medal standings and was also the winner of the coveted Hogsdon award: a six-foot trophy, hand-carved from a narwhal tusk, with a bear clinging to the top. It honors the team that best exemplifies the values ​​of the Arctic Winter Games: team spirit, cooperation and fair play.

Final rankings for the 2024 Arctic Winter Games.

(Click here to get one overview of the medals and the final ranking. And click here for more Arctic winter game highlights. )

Some call the Arctic Winter Games the Olympic Games of the North because they include all the traditional winter sports, such as skating and skiing, as well as futsal, a form of indoor football, as well as gymnastics and table tennis. But the Dene Games and indigenous Arctic sports, better known in Alaska as the Native Youth Olympics, make this a unique event.

During the Dene Games, singing and cheering can be heard in various indigenous languages.

Majorie Tahbone says it's exciting to hear and is creating a space that is welcoming to Indigenous people.

Tahbone, a native of Nome, has been involved with the Dene Games for twenty years. Nowadays she coaches students.

It warms my heart, she said. Just getting together with international friends and cousins ​​was so motivating.

Judiah Eason of Kenai shows off his bronze medal for finger pull, a Dene game that tests the strength of the hand and fingers. Eason also won a “Fair Play” pin, a coveted award for overall sportsmanship. (Rhonda McBride/KNBA)

It's very emotional, said Judah Eason, an Unangax from Kenai.

Eason won a bronze ulu in the adult male finger pulling competition, traditionally used to strengthen hands and fingers for the fishing season.

Eason said he was even more excited when elders presented him with the Fair Play award.

That's at the heart of these games more than anything else: the ability to mentor others and win and lose graciously and build each other up as a community, said Eason, who currently teaches singing, dancing and drumming gives to the Kenaitze tribe.

Jack and Kathy Timm of Wasilla volunteered at the Curt Menard Memorial Sports Arena. They were part of an army of 2,000 volunteers. (Rhonda McBride/KNBA)

Not far from where the Dene Games were played, at the Curt Menard Sports Arena, sat Jack and Kathy Timm, among the 2,000 volunteers for the Arctic Winter Games.

The Wasilla couple said that considering there were so many people involved in running these games, they expected a lot of problems, but the Timms say they are amazed at how this mega-event ran like a well-oiled machine.

There is so much positivity flowing through this building, Kathy Timms said.

For husband Jack, the games bring back many memories. He won a silver medal in cross-country skiing for Team Alaska at the 1980 Arctic Winter Games.

The children are exactly as I remember them when I competed in the Games in 1980, Timm said. They are here to do a job.

He says it was very impressive to see so many male hockey players from other Arctic countries dressed in suits and ties while not wearing uniforms, a sign of how important this event is to them.

Many of the teams, such as the Nunavut men's hockey team, dressed formally when not wearing a uniform. (Rhonda McBride/KNBA)

That was the case for Team Nunavut, which represents Canada's largest and northernmost territory.

Just after winning a bronze medal in their semifinal against Team Yukon, they boarded a bus dressed in suits.

They hoped to do better, but Luke Joy, one of their teammates, says it wasn't a total loss.

We all came together as a team and we all started communicating together, Joy said. And we have just found our inner peace.

Luke's father, Martin, coaches the team. He says young people in the Arctic face a lot of isolation, but the inclusivity and diversity of the games are an important part of the experience.

It shows the kids that they weren't much different than anyone else, but how resilient we are, said Joy, who believes it's important to celebrate success when it happens.

Crystal Loutitt, an Mtis from Northwest Territories, holds up a flag in support of her son's hockey team. (Rhonda McBride/KNBA)

Go blue. Go Blue, shouted Crystal Loutitt, a raspy hockey mom from the Northwest Territories. She waved a large NWT flag as her son's team took on Team Alaska.

She said the NWT team was definitely the underdog.

We don't get many opportunities to play competitive sports because we were quite isolated, Loutitt said. The nearest town is a two and a half to three hour drive away. To be able to come here and compete is definitely a great experience for the boys.

In the end, Team Northwest Territories had to settle for a silver ulu after Team Alaska eliminated them in an 8-to-1 victory.

But in two years there is a chance of a second chance.

Members of the Team Alaska women's hockey team watch the Alaska men's hockey team win the gold. The next day they won silver. (Rhonda McBride/KNBA)

Plans have already been made for the next Arctic Winter Games, to be held in Whitehorse in 2026.

The late Alaska Governor Wally Hickel and other leaders of the Arctic nations founded the games in 1959 to bring the peoples of the Arctic together, celebrate life in the North and build bonds to support the peoples of the Arctic. Bringing the Arctic closer together.

Organizers of the 2024 Games estimate that the event brought 4,000 visitors to the Mat-Su, in addition to the athletes and volunteers, with an economic impact of approximately $10 million.

Visitors from Nunavut continued to rave about the mountains in Wasilla and Palmer, a memory they will take home with them, along with new friendships and experiences they say will last a lifetime.



