Sports
Athletes at the 2024 Arctic Winter Games will take home medals and Mat-Su memories
After a week of competition organized by the Matanuska-Susitna district, more than 1,700 athletes from the Arctic Winter Games are heading home.
The teams came from six Arctic countries: Canada, Greenland, Norway, Sweden, Finland and the United States, represented by Alaska, each collecting the most ulus, medals in the shape of a curved Inuit knife.
Alaska, with its home team advantage, took home the most ulus 221, including 70 gold. Team Yukon placed second in the overall medal standings and was also the winner of the coveted Hogsdon award: a six-foot trophy, hand-carved from a narwhal tusk, with a bear clinging to the top. It honors the team that best exemplifies the values of the Arctic Winter Games: team spirit, cooperation and fair play.
(Click here to get one overview of the medals and the final ranking. And click here for more Arctic winter game highlights. )
Some call the Arctic Winter Games the Olympic Games of the North because they include all the traditional winter sports, such as skating and skiing, as well as futsal, a form of indoor football, as well as gymnastics and table tennis. But the Dene Games and indigenous Arctic sports, better known in Alaska as the Native Youth Olympics, make this a unique event.
During the Dene Games, singing and cheering can be heard in various indigenous languages.
Majorie Tahbone says it's exciting to hear and is creating a space that is welcoming to Indigenous people.
Tahbone, a native of Nome, has been involved with the Dene Games for twenty years. Nowadays she coaches students.
It warms my heart, she said. Just getting together with international friends and cousins was so motivating.
It's very emotional, said Judah Eason, an Unangax from Kenai.
Eason won a bronze ulu in the adult male finger pulling competition, traditionally used to strengthen hands and fingers for the fishing season.
Eason said he was even more excited when elders presented him with the Fair Play award.
That's at the heart of these games more than anything else: the ability to mentor others and win and lose graciously and build each other up as a community, said Eason, who currently teaches singing, dancing and drumming gives to the Kenaitze tribe.
Not far from where the Dene Games were played, at the Curt Menard Sports Arena, sat Jack and Kathy Timm, among the 2,000 volunteers for the Arctic Winter Games.
The Wasilla couple said that considering there were so many people involved in running these games, they expected a lot of problems, but the Timms say they are amazed at how this mega-event ran like a well-oiled machine.
There is so much positivity flowing through this building, Kathy Timms said.
For husband Jack, the games bring back many memories. He won a silver medal in cross-country skiing for Team Alaska at the 1980 Arctic Winter Games.
The children are exactly as I remember them when I competed in the Games in 1980, Timm said. They are here to do a job.
He says it was very impressive to see so many male hockey players from other Arctic countries dressed in suits and ties while not wearing uniforms, a sign of how important this event is to them.
That was the case for Team Nunavut, which represents Canada's largest and northernmost territory.
Just after winning a bronze medal in their semifinal against Team Yukon, they boarded a bus dressed in suits.
They hoped to do better, but Luke Joy, one of their teammates, says it wasn't a total loss.
We all came together as a team and we all started communicating together, Joy said. And we have just found our inner peace.
Luke's father, Martin, coaches the team. He says young people in the Arctic face a lot of isolation, but the inclusivity and diversity of the games are an important part of the experience.
It shows the kids that they weren't much different than anyone else, but how resilient we are, said Joy, who believes it's important to celebrate success when it happens.
Go blue. Go Blue, shouted Crystal Loutitt, a raspy hockey mom from the Northwest Territories. She waved a large NWT flag as her son's team took on Team Alaska.
She said the NWT team was definitely the underdog.
We don't get many opportunities to play competitive sports because we were quite isolated, Loutitt said. The nearest town is a two and a half to three hour drive away. To be able to come here and compete is definitely a great experience for the boys.
In the end, Team Northwest Territories had to settle for a silver ulu after Team Alaska eliminated them in an 8-to-1 victory.
But in two years there is a chance of a second chance.
Plans have already been made for the next Arctic Winter Games, to be held in Whitehorse in 2026.
The late Alaska Governor Wally Hickel and other leaders of the Arctic nations founded the games in 1959 to bring the peoples of the Arctic together, celebrate life in the North and build bonds to support the peoples of the Arctic. Bringing the Arctic closer together.
Organizers of the 2024 Games estimate that the event brought 4,000 visitors to the Mat-Su, in addition to the athletes and volunteers, with an economic impact of approximately $10 million.
Visitors from Nunavut continued to rave about the mountains in Wasilla and Palmer, a memory they will take home with them, along with new friendships and experiences they say will last a lifetime.
|
Sources
2/ https://alaskapublic.org/2024/03/18/arctic-winter-games-2024-athletes-take-home-medals-and-mat-su-memories/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Access Hollywood' tape won't be played during Donald Trump's secret criminal trial, judge says
- Athletes at the 2024 Arctic Winter Games will take home medals and Mat-Su memories
- Apple, Google, Gemini in talks to enhance iPhone's AI capabilities: Report
- World news February: Haiti aid delivery continues, violence in South Sudan, pandemic treaty talks near end, Guterres on Myanmar crisis
- PM Modi holds roadshow in Coimbatore
- How do economies behave under a populist regime?
- Lawmaker advises government to immediately proclaim Nusantara as capital
- US Soccer and Nike unveil 2024 home and away uniforms for all 27 national teams
- An Italian actor died in the middle of a show while reenacting a hanging scene
- Fashion, grocery and general merchandise will capture 2/3 of e-commerce by 2027: Falguni Nayar
- Major works are underway at Hunter Street station
- Canvas collaboration not generated in Google A… – Instructor Community