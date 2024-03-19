Former UGA football player convicted in the murder of gas station worker Elijah Wood





article Former University of Georgia football player Ahkil Nasir Crumpton, also known as “Crump,” has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for his involvement in an armed robbery that resulted in the death of a RaceTrac gas station employee in Oconee County in 2021. confirmed by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Middle District of Georgia. Crumpton, 26, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, received the maximum sentence of 240 months for attempted robbery and 120 months for false representation during the purchase of a firearm, for a total of 360 months plus three years of supervised release without parole he is eligible for parole. He also faces charges of murder and other crimes in Georgia. Court documents and evidence showed that on March 19, 2021, Crumpton entered the RaceTrac gas station in Watkinsville, wearing dark clothing and with his face covered, armed with a Glock 19 pistol. He shot and killed Elijah Wood, the store clerk, during a robbery and left without taking anything. PREVIOUS STORY: Former UGA football player convicted in death of Oconee Racetrac clerk Later, in Philadelphia on July 17, 2021, Crumpton was involved in another shooting incident in which he fatally shot Anthony Jones. Analysis confirmed that the same firearm was used in both incidents. Crumpton attempted to evade authorities but was apprehended in Philadelphia on March 16, 2022. Law enforcement officers found the firearm used in both shootings and incriminating evidence in his possession. Crumpton, a former member of the University of Georgia football team, was living near the crime scene at the time of the killing. His teammate, Juwan Taylor, testified that Crumpton confessed to the shooting and claimed it was an accident. James North Armstrong, a co-defendant, testified that he illegally purchased the firearm for Crumpton. The investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, ATF, FBI, GBI, Athens-Clarke County Police Department and Philadelphia Police Department, with support from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

