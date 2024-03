2024 News-Herald hockey all-stars – News-Herald

PLAYER OF THE YEAR Sam Wade University, oldest Frankly, there are winters when the debate for top honors here is difficult. Not this one. Wade is a no-brainer as the 2024 News-Herald Hockey Player of the Year, earning the honor for the second straight season. The American senior winger had 55 goals, an astonishing 10 short-handed and 37 assists with a gaudy plus-minus of plus-80 for a 36-4 state squad. He was also Great Lakes Hockey League and Greater Ohio Hockey League player of the year. Wade is the first two-time Hockey Player of the Year in the “modern” one-MVP era for NH all-stars, introduced in 2001. He is and will be regarded by The News as one of the best forwards to ever skate. Herald coverage area, as well as the standard bearer program. COACH OF THE YEAR Craig Hoberman, Chagrin Falls At full strength this season, Chagrin operated with just eight skaters and a goaltender, four of whom were rookies. To the Tigers and Hoberman's credit, they got it done. Chagrin went 16-5-2, including a 14-game unbeaten streak, to capture the Blue South title and a Baron Cup III berth. To be short-handed to that extent requires a deft touch behind the bench with development and approach, and Hoberman has done well on both fronts for a commendable campaign. FIRST TEAM (In alphabetic order) F Austin Andrews, Sr., Mentor 14 goals, 16 assists, 30 points; 1st Red D Ryder Beegun, Jr., University 3 goals, 35 assists, 38 points, +63; 1st GOHL, 1st GLHL G Noah Caballero, Sr., University 0.95 GAA, 94.9 save percentage; 1st GLHL F Colton Fairchild, Sr., Gilmour 21 goals, 17 assists, 38 points; 2nd GLHL F Ryan Kehres, Jr., Benedictine 36 goals, 26 assists, 62 points; 1st Red F Troy Krahe, Sr., Kenston 64 goals, 70 assists, 134 points; 1st White F Luke Palmer, Sr., University 28 goals, 35 assists, 63 points, +69; 2nd GLHL F. Gavin Rowell, Jr., Kenston 70 goals, 55 assists, 125 points; 1st White SECOND TEAM (in alphabetical order; goals-assists-points) F Luca Garofalo, Sr., University: 19-26-45, +39 F Mason Hice, Sr., Gilmour: 10/16/26 F Bobby Ivancic, Sr., Mentor: 4/12/16 F Rowan Jakupca, Sr., Mentor: 14-15-29; 2nd Red F Anthony Messina, Sr., University: 19-23-42, +79 D Tommy Moores, Sr., Kenston: 11-42-53; 2nd White D JD Sega, So., Mayfield: 41-17-58; 1st Blue F AJ Trobenter, Jr., Mentor: 20-19-39; 2nd Red THIRD TEAM (in alphabetical order; goals-assists-points) F Josh Baraona, So., Chagrin Falls: 32-38-70; 1st Blue D Aiden Cabic, Sr., Chagrin Falls: 30-17-47; 2nd Blue F. Henry Cimperman, So., Chagrin Falls: 57-27-84; 1st Blue F Luke Mack, Jr., Kenston: 31-48-79; 2nd White D Michael Matthews, Sr., University: 2/15/17, +60 F Mason Rzepka, So., Benedictine: 12/16/28 D Ben Trombetto, Sr., Benedictine: 8-13-21; 2nd Red G Ryan Wilkinson, Jr., Mentor: 1.78 GAA, 92.2 save%; 1st Red HONOR ROLL Benedictine: Alex Rzepka,Chagrin falls: Anton Flach,Gilmour: Sebastian Fitzgerald,Kenston: Nick Svoboda,Mayfield: Trey Klijn,Mentor: Dominic Trem,N.D.C.L: Charlie Johnson,University: Cooper Pettipiece

