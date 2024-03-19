Sports
Preview: Black Bears take on BU in the semifinals of the Hockey East Tournament
ORONO, Maine The #7 University of Maine men's ice hockey team will face #2 Boston University in the semifinals of the Hockey East Tournament on Friday, March 22 at TD Garden in Boston.
The lone elimination game between the third-seeded Black Bears and second-seeded Terriers is scheduled for a puck drop at 7:30 p.m. The winner will advance to Saturday night's championship game at 7:30 PM and will face the winner of the Boston College-UMass game.
The semifinals will air live on NESN, along with ESPN+ and an international stream available through Hockey East/Stretch Internet. The game can also be heard on 92.9 FM in eastern Maine, 100.5 FM in southern Maine or online at GoBlackBears.com/MIHRadio.
GAME 36 | #7 Maine vs. #2 Boston University
Friday March 22, 2024 | 7:30 PM
TD Garden | Boston
Semifinals of the Hockey East tournament
WHAT TO LOOK FOR
Third-seeded University of Maine will face second-seeded Boston University in the semifinals of the Hockey East Tournament on Friday evening at TD Garden.
Maine is making its first semifinal appearance since the 2011-12 season (also the last time Maine played in the title game).
The Black Bears advanced Saturday night with a 5-0 win over sixth seed New Hampshire, while the Terriers defeated seventh seed Northeastern 4-2.
Boston University is the defending champion of the Hockey East Tournament.
A WIN ON FRIDAY WOULD…
Send the Black Bears to the program's first Hockey East Tournament championship game since 2011-12.
Move Maine to 58-47 all-time in the Hockey East tournament and 9-7 against Boston University.
Bumps Maine to 24-10-2 this year for the most wins in a season since 2005-06.
Snap a five-game losing streak against the Terriers.
ABOUT MAINE
The Black Bears are 23-10-2 overall…the team went 14-9-1 in Hockey East in the 2023-2024 regular season.
Bradley Nadeau(19-26-45) andJos Nadeau(18-27-45) are tied for the team lead in points, seven players have at least 20 points for the Black Bears through 35 games, Maine has 23 different point getters and 20 different scorers…seven Black Bears have at least 20 points points each and it's the first time Maine has had at least seven players with 20 points since 2017-18.
In purpose,Albin Boijais 10-5-1 with a 1.94 goals against average, .921 save percentage and two shutouts… Victor Ostmanis 13-5-1 with a 2.79 goals against average and .894 save percentage.
Maine is averaging 62.14 shots per game, second highest in Hockey East behind Providence (62.66)… the Black Bears are second in Hockey East with a face-off winning percentage of 52.0.
Eighteen of Maine's 35 games were against ranked opponents, with the Black Bears going 11-6-1 in those games for the most wins since 2003-04 (12).
The Black Bears have been ranked for nineteen consecutive weeks for the first time since the 2010–11 season.
ABOUT BOSTON UNIVERSITY
The Terriers bring an overall record of 25-8-2 into the semifinals…BU went 18-4-2 in Hockey East this season.
Macklin Celebrini leads BU and is third in the nation with 55 points on 30 goals and 25 assists … the Terriers have five players with at least 31 points each.
In goal, Mathieu Caron is 25-8-2 with a 2.29 goals against average, .917 save percentage and two shutouts.
At 27.9 percent, the Terriers have the second-best power play unit in the country.
SERIES HISTORY vs. BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Maine has an all-time record of 56-75-14 in the series with Boston University…the Black Bears are 8-7 all-time against the Terriers in the Hockey East Tournament, including a 6-0 mark in the semifinals .
The teams met twice during the 2023-2024 regular season, with Maine dropping 3-2 and 5-4 games at Agganis Arena in November.
Last season, BU won the season series by winning two games at Agganis Arena and one game at Alfond Arena.
Seventeen current Black Bears have at least one career point against the Terriers… Lynden Breen (4-6-10) is Maine's active leading scorer against BU… Ben Poisson (5-3-8), Donavan Villeneuve-Houle (1-5-6), Nolan Renwick (3-2-5) and Thomas Freel (2-3-5) each have at least five points against the Terriers.
The Black Bears won the very first meeting in the series with the Terriers, recording a 4-2 home victory in 1924.
Maine had an eleven-game winning streak against the Terriers from October 31, 1986 to November 10, 1989.
MAINE IN THE HOCKEY EASTERN TOURNAMENT
Maine is playing in its 37th Hockey East Tournament this season … tying with New Hampshire for the third-most appearances in league history, behind Boston College (39) and Boston University (39).
The Black Bears have won five titles, third all-time behind BC (11) and BU (10).
Maine is 57-47 all-time in the Hockey East Tournament … the Black Bears have a 15-5 record in the semifinals, including a 6-0 mark against Boston University.
The Black Bears are 8-7 all-time against BU in the conference tournament, going 6-0 in the semifinals and 6-1 in neutral field meetings.
Maine appeared in its first title game in 1987 and went on to appear in seven consecutive championship games.
LOOKING FOR THE SIXTH
Maine is looking for its sixth Hockey East Tournament title.
The Black Bears haven't advanced to the championship round since 2012… this season marks the first trip to TD Garden for Maine since that 2011-2012 season.
Maine won its first-ever championship in 1989 when it defeated Boston College 5-4 in a title game at Boston College.
The Black Bears' five titles rank third all-time, behind BC (11) and BU (10).
|
