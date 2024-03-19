Where the Tests will be played against India next summer





The Gabba was a traditional early-season fortress for Australia, who remained unbeaten at the ground from 1989 to 2019. However, Australia have lost two of their last four Tests there, against India in 2021, costing them the series and a place in the World Test Championship final, and most dramatically against the West Indies by eight runs in January. Significantly, these two losses came in two of only three Tests in Brisbane in the last 30 years that were not the first of a series. The crowds at Perth's Optus Stadium for the Pakistan Test in December were poor. Credit: Getty CA and the West Australian Cricket Association will once again join forces in a bid to improve attendances in Perth. Sources close to CA, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the schedule has not yet been officially announced, confirmed that improving Test cricket in Perth was a priority for the governing body. The new 60,000 seat Perth Stadium has been sparsely occupied during Tests in recent seasons, but much busier during Perth Scorchers matches in the BBL. The highest attendance over the four days of the Perth Test against Pakistan last December was 17,666 on day two, while the lowest attendance across six Scorchers matches was 28,494. Two of those matches attracted more than 40,000 spectators. With cricket heavyweights India and England set to tour Australia over the next two years, Perth's Test attendances should increase significantly. The day-night test at the Adelaide Oval will be the second test of the summer. Credit: Getty Images The same sources confirmed that playing the series opener in Perth, with a three-hour time difference, and the day-night Test in Adelaide would give cricket a primetime edge over the Big Bash on Channel Seven and Fox. The Twenty20 competition could then be played without interruption from mid-December to the end of January. The first test, which started at the end of November, would also sneak into the viewing period for Channel Seven. Loading The Australian season starts in November with three one-day matches and three T20 internationals against Pakistan. David Warner is currently negotiating a new two-year contract with the Sydney Thunder, which would fit around his Fox Sports commentary commitments for the five tests. The experienced southpaw is one of 17 Australians named in the IPL, which starts on Saturday. IPL format will have a major influence on the selections for Australia's 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup, to be played in the West Indies and the US in June. That makes it increasingly difficult for Steve Smith, who attends the IPL as a commentator. Since 2021, he has been overlooked by IPL clubs.

