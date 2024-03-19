Introduced a groundbreaking Football Governance Bill to create an independent regulator

A landmark football governance bill has been introduced in the UK Parliament to confirm the creation of an independent football regulator.

The independent football regulator will have powers to prevent breakaway competitions such as the European Super League, strengthen the test of owners and directors and retain backstop powers around financial distribution between the Premier League and the English Football League (EFL).

It has been more than three years since the fan-led review in November 2021 called for the introduction of a regulator. The government announced plans for this in February 2023.

The regulator will be independent of the government and football authorities, and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport says it will be equipped with robust powers revolving around three core objectives: improving the financial sustainability of clubs, ensuring the financial resilience in the competitions, and to safeguard the legacy of English football.

The failed Super League project in April 2021, in which Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Chelsea tried to participate along with other European clubs, was at the beginning of the fan-led review and strengthened the call just for an independent regulator.

Under the new legislation, segregated closed-store competitions, such as the European Super League, will be blocked.

Last week the Premier League again failed to agree a funding package for the EFL as part of the New Deal for Football, despite pressure from the government.

The bill includes backstop powers for such financial distribution. This means that if the leagues cannot agree on a new deal on financial distribution, the backstop can be activated to ensure a settlement is reached.

New owners and directors will also face tougher tests to prevent clubs falling into the wrong hands. They could be removed and prevented from owning football clubs if deemed unsuitable, following the financial mismanagement at Bury and Macclesfield.

The legislation will do that too Give fans a greater voice in the governance of their clubs prevent owners from changing club names, badges and home shirts. Fan engagement is mentioned as a central part of the bill, with a number of clubs having already established fan advisory councils since the fan-led review.

What has the Premier League said?

While recognizing the need for sustainability, the Premier League expressed concern that the bill would negatively impact the competitiveness of English football.

A statement from the Premier League said: The Government has consistently stated its commitment to supporting the continued global success of the Premier League, generating funding to maintain the entire football pyramid. With our clubs, we have advocated for a proportionate regime that will allow us to build on our position as the most watched league in the world.

Bearing in mind that the future growth of the Premier League is not guaranteed, we remain concerned about any unintended consequences of legislation that could weaken the competitiveness and attractiveness of English football.

What has the EFL said?

The EFL welcomed the bill, with chairman Rick Parry expressing his hope that this will be an important milestone in helping us secure the long-term financial sustainability of the English football pyramid.

If implemented on the right terms, Parry said in a statement, this landmark legislation could help fix the game's broken financial model by providing the independent input ultimately needed to ensure all clubs can survive and thrive in a fair and competitive environment.



EFL chairman Rick Parry (Visionhaus/Getty Images)

A remarkable moment for a sport that has managed to resist external supervision

Analysis of The athletics Matt Slater

Nearly three years have passed since the Premier League's six richest clubs announced their intention to play in a European Super League that would consolidate their position at the top and dramatically hit the finances of domestic leagues across the continent.

It was an act of greed and stupidity that convinced Prime Minister Boris Johnson that there could be some votes to be won by standing up for football's lower and middle classes.

We're in the final few months of the government being run by the man (Rishi Sunak) who replaced the woman (Liz Truss) who replaced Johnson, but for fans of good governance and English football league clubs, the wait is worth it been .

The confirmation, finally, that Sunak's government will introduce the football governance bill outlined by the fan-led review Johnson commissioned in 2021 means English sport will have an independent regulator.

It's a remarkable moment for a sport that has defiantly resisted external scrutiny for so long, sometimes lurching from success to success, other times lurching from crisis to crisis. The Premier League in particular is so opposed to interference that it broke away from the English Football League in 1992 and has largely ignored the football league's governing body, the Football Association, for the past thirty years.

Whether the as-yet unformed independent football regulator will do a better job than the FA in controlling the Premier League's more self-serving moments, while encouraging its noble instincts for self-improvement and excellence, remains to be seen.

But the FA has never had an edge or set of powers like the regulator: a robust licensing system, control over the owners and directors and, most importantly, backstop powers to enforce a fairer financial split between the Premier League and EFL if , as they have so amply demonstrated that they themselves do not agree.

The latter is the most conspicuous and controversial power. It is also the clearest sign that this represents a defeat for the Premier League clubs who thought this government would not have the courage or time to force them to share more of their power. their massive media revenues with the rest of the pyramid. That now seems like a stunning miscalculation.

It also likely represents a victory for the EFL, especially for chairman Rick Parry.

As the first CEO of the Premier League and ex-chief executive of one of the Sneaky Six, Liverpool, he has fought the good fight for greater financial sustainability throughout the professional game. Parry hasn't won the fight yet, but he's ahead on points going into the final rounds and he now has a friendlier set of judges to impress.

