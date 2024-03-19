



AMESBURY, Mass.University of New Hampshire head men's hockey coach Mike Souza has been named a finalist for the Bob Kullen Award, presented by Bauer, for Hockey East Coach of the Year. The other finalists are Ben Barr (Maine), Greg Brown (Boston College) and Jay Pandolfo (Boston University). The winner will be announced on Wednesday, March 20 at 10 a.m University of New Hampshire head men's hockey coach Mike Souza has been named a finalist for the Bob Kullen Award, presented by Bauer, for Hockey East Coach of the Year. The other finalists are Ben Barr (Maine), Greg Brown (Boston College) and Jay Pandolfo (Boston University). The winner will be announced on Wednesday, March 20 at 10 a.m Souza, who just completed his sixth season at the helm of the Wildcats, led the team to an overall record of 20-15-1 (.569), which was the best in eleven years as the Wildcats went 20-12-7 ( .603) won. ) in 2012-2013. This was UNH's first 20-win season in 10 years, as the 'Cats posted a 22-18-1 record in 2013-14. The 'Cats, who were picked 10th in the Hockey East Preseason Poll, ranked fifth in the standings at 12-11-1 with 36 points, which was their best finish in 10 years as the Wildcats finished fourth in 2013-14 became. The 12 wins were the most for the program in 11 seasons, as the team went 13-8-6 in 2012-13. UNH spent twenty consecutive weeks in the national rankings, including a No. 10 ranking on November 20, which marked the first time in six seasons that the 'Cats have been in the top-10, as they were No. 9 on November 6, 2017. The Wildcats posted a 2.34 team goals against average this season, which was their best in 11 seasons when they posted a 2.27 GAA in 2012-13. Junior goalkeeper Jacob Hellsten (Ljusdal, Sweden) posted a GAA of 2.04, which ranked second all-time in program history. Ty Conklin had a 1.84 goals against average in 1998-99. Freshmen forward Ryan Conmy (Alexandria, VA.) had 14 goals and 17 assists for 31 points. His 14 goals and 31 points were the most by a Wildcat freshman in seven seasons, as Patrick Grasso scored 20 goals and 33 points. His 17 assists were the most by a freshman as James van Riemsdyk recorded 23 assists and Danny Dries both recorded 17 assists in 2007-08. The 'Cats went 14-4-1 this season at the Whittemore Center at the Key Auto Group Complex, including a 6-3-1 record against nationally ranked teams, marking their most wins at home in 16 seasons, when UNH also went 14- 4 won. 1 in 2007-08. The 'Cats defeated No. 1 Boston University 6-4 in the home opener on Oct. 13. The last time UNH defeated the No. 1 ranked team in the country was a 3-2 victory against Cornell on April 10. 2003 in the National Semifinals in Buffalo, NY The Wildcats earned their first home game in nine years when they defeated UMass Lowell 1-0 in the opening round of Hockey East. UNH's home attendance of 103,816 was the highest in ten seasons when 104,841 fans attended the Whitt in 2013-14.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://unhwildcats.com/news/2024/3/18/mens-ice-hockey-mike-souza-named-a-finalist-for-hockey-east-coach-of-the-year The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos