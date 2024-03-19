Michigan Football's Eamonn Dennis is entering the NCAA transfer portal





The Michigan football program started spring training on Monday and already there are departures. Eamonn Dennis, a senior wide receiver who played mostly on special teams, posted on social media that he has entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-4, 188-pound wide receiver from Worcester, Massachusetts, shared in his post that he was graduating early after three years of school and has two years of eligibility remaining. He didn't get a pass in his UM career. KEEP AN EYE OUT:Top 5 non-QB related storylines as Michigan football begins spring camp “The opportunity to play in front of millions of people has always been a cherished dream, one that Michigan made come true,” his post read in part. “I would like to express my appreciation to Coach Harbaugh, Coach Moore, Coach Herb and the entire coaching staff for their continued support and mentorship. To my teammates, who have become brothers, thank you for their lifelong memories. A Michigan man taught me lessons that will resonate throughout my life. “After sincere reflection and heartfelt conversations with my family, I have made the decision to explore new opportunities and enter the transfer portal. …GO BLUE!” Dennis finished the 2021 season with Academic All-Big Ten honors and shared the team's Most Improved Special Teams Player Award in 2022. He was the unit's Player of the Week against both Colorado State and Ohio State while in Played 29 games in parts of three seasons. That included 14 career games played this season; he assisted on one tackle this year, in the College Football Playoff championship game against Washington. Dennis, a three-star prospect out of high school, was the all-time leader in kick returns for a touchdown in Central Massachusetts history.

