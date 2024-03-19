How the emphasis on player development sets ASU men's tennis apart

At the top of collegiate men's tennis, every program has great recruits and top talent. However, coaches cannot expect to sign players and call it a day; they need to build players so they can reach their full potential. They need to gain an edge.

The quality of player development is perhaps one of the biggest differences between the best teams in college tennis and the average teams.

“Where we live, at the top of Division I men's tennis, everyone is recruiting well and doing a good job developing players,” the head coach said. Matt Hill said. “To live and stay in that space, you better know what your guys are doing and what their next steps are to improve.”

No. 22 ASU, 12-6, takes an individualized approach to the development of all their players. Everyone learns and improves at their own pace. So everyone deserves their own specific development plan.

ASU uses individual workouts with only one player and coach participating. During these sessions, coaches can deal with their players in complex ways.

Part of what makes Sun Devil men's tennis so successful is its low coach-to-player ratio. Many college tennis programs have more than 15 players with only two coaches. ASU doesn't follow that script. This year they have 10 players and three coaches.

In some cases, certain coaches are assigned to certain players as the primary supervisors of that player's growth.

In addition, each coach offers their own unique perspective on the profession. Hill provides insight into strategy and match tactics. Associate head coach Dominic Cotrone is a player coach who is particularly adept at dealing with athletes' emotions. Coaching Assistant David Fox is a former private coach with experience in individualized development.

For example, if a player needs help serving or is having trouble focusing emotionally, they take care of Cotrone. When they need help with match strategies, they take care of Hill.

“We use our strengths and avoid our weaknesses when we coach the players, so they get the best of both worlds when they work with each of us,” Cotrone said.

Because most ASU tennis players are professionals in some capacity before joining the program, they already have their own individual coaches. Men's tennis does not want to remove players from the coaches they have known for a long time, but instead they bring the players' individual coaches alongside them in the development process.

“We're almost joining a partnership with their coaches where we're on the same page as them,” Cotrone said. “They know what we're working on. We know what they're working on. We were able to work together instead of against each other.”

ASU strives for improvement in all facets with a variety of top coaches, including physical improvement in the gym. They recently hired strength and conditioning coach Justin Russ, who worked with Virginia during their last two championship runs in 2022 and 2023.

The balance between strengthening strengths and improving weaknesses

They look for improvement in all facets with a variety of top-level coaches. All the top collegiate tennis programs have thorough scouting reports. If a player has a glaring weakness, scouts will identify and expose that specific area of ​​a player's game until the problem is resolved.

One age-old question always arises when dealing with developing players: do you continue to work on their strengths or fix their weaknesses?

Tennis coaches have debated this question for decades, but for Hill the answer is simple: It depends on what has the biggest impact in matches.

“If the holes aren't gaping and you're not losing a million points, then we focus on their strengths and make sure they're super clean and sharp,” Hill said. “But if you have some holes in your game that leave you constantly exposed and make your weapons useless, then you better figure out a way to counter what your opponents are doing to you.”

ASU also coaches fundamentals and film. Much of their training focuses on tennis technique, while each match is recorded on the players' individual iPads for film review.

“The best players in the world are not flashier, nor do they have better skills in other areas off the pitch. They are usually just much better, fundamentally,” Hill said.

But players won't magically improve if they just get iPads full of film and work on hit angles only occasionally. In-game experience is crucial.

ASU's coaches often ask themselves a single question when building lineups: If one player gets 20 reps and the other gets 20 reps, who will be the better player at the end of the 20 reps?

It's not always about winning the next game, it's about how they play at the end of the season. If that leads to some losses in the short term, then delayed gratification is crucial.

Development starts at the very beginning of any player recruitment process. According to Hill, a player's perceived ceiling is a major factor in determining whether or not ASU signs a player. They don't want a finished product.

“We rejected guys from the top 20 in the world because we didn't see their next steps to becoming pro men,” Hill said.

Many things have changed since the early days of the men's tennis program. Perhaps the biggest change is their emphasis on acquiring long-term players. When the program was revived in 2016, the majority of players the Sun Devils signed had only one or two-year commitments.

That is no longer the case. ASU is much more of a four-year program.

READ MORE: How ASU men's tennis rebuilt and revitalized the program from the ground up

“We're trying to find guys who are going to be here for the long haul,” Hill said. “We have time to get to know them and invest in them. They have time to build an affinity and brand for this course and university.”

Players respond to unique approach

Hill said sophomore Roi Ginat, while Cotrone said junior Murphy Cassone were two of the most improved players on the current roster. What makes Ginat unique is his work ethic.

“He's probably the hardest-working guy on the team,” Hill said. “We have a group of high-level players who take their tennis seriously, but Roi is a different breed.”

Since Ginat arrived at ASU fourteen months ago, he has made significant progress in every area imaginable. His serve has been completely revamped, while his mental strength and intelligence on the field continue to excel.

Everything from the way he loads and balances his returns, to the way he handles taunting fans in the away crowd, has clearly improved.

For Ginat, it is his ball quality, better power, spin, depth and ball angle that have improved

“I definitely understand the game better and my ball quality has improved after my coaches insisted on working on it with me,” Ginat said. “Even though it felt very awkward at first, I'm glad they insisted on improving it and now I understand why.”

The special thing about Ginat is that he is only a second year, yet he has seen so much improvement in his game. With the help of ASU staff, he has fully mapped out his “two-year vision.”

As a senior, Ginat sees himself playing with an aggressive style that enhances his strengths such as his agile movements, skilled hand-eye coordination and his ability to think on the court.

Despite coming to ASU as a top prospect, Cassone has also experienced significant growth.

The contrast between Cassone's play as a freshman and his play as a junior is particularly clear. He is much more versatile in all elements of his style, even competing in qualifiers for the US Open and Grand Slam tournaments while still in college.

That wouldn't have been possible for Cassone as a freshman.

“Although he was one of the best players to ever play college tennis, he still has made the most progress emotionally and physically in his game than any other player I have ever seen come through our program,” Cotrone said.

Ginats and Cassone's development processes have been completely different since arriving at ASU. Their circumstances then and now illustrate how successful the Sun Devils' individualized approach has been.

Without a strict emphasis on player development, Hill believes ASU would “struggle to be relevant in the top-75 rankings.” They are currently ranked number 22.

“There are so many good teams right now,” Hill said. “The depth in college tennis is so good that if you don't really work at the level of your players, you're not going to get good recruits and your guys aren't going to perform and peak at the right times. We would do that.” Luckily I'm on the rankings.”

