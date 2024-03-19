University of Colorado Athletics

BOULDER Tad Boyle 's Colorado Buffaloes received a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday and will begin play against No. 10 Boise State in the “First Four” round on Wednesday at 7:10 PM (MT) in Dayton, Ohio.

The winner will advance to a South Regional matchup with No. 7 Florida on Friday in Indianapolis at 2:30 PM (MT), with the winner of that game facing the winner of No. 2 Marquette and No. 15 Western Kentucky on Sunday .

The opener vs. Boise State will be broadcast on truTV and the game against Florida will be broadcast on TBS. All CU games are also broadcast via KOA radio.

The NCAA berth is the 16th in CU history and sixth in the 14-year Boyle era in Boulder, with a seventh erased in 2020 when the postseason was canceled due to the Covid pandemic.

CU brings a 24-10 record into the tournament after finishing third in the Pac-12 regular season standings, then reaching the conference tournament championship game before falling to Oregon in the title game.

Boyle admits there were some nervous moments on Sunday as the Buffs waited for their name to be called.

“We're excited,” Boyle said. “It's a new life, like being reborn. We've put ourselves in a position where our fate is in someone else's hands and that's always a precarious situation.”

Just a month ago, CU was on the outside looking in when it came to an NCAA berth. But the Buffs have been playing their best ball of the season since then, winning eight straight before losing 75-68 to Oregon in the Pac-12 final.

“(Saturday) was a crushing loss for us because we went to Las Vegas to win a championship,” Boyle said. “We fell short, but now we have new life. That's what March is all about, it's March Madness. It's just fun to be a part of it.”

CU is one of four Pac-12 teams to earn a bid, joining Oregon, regular-season champion Arizona and Washington State.

Boise State (22-10) finished third in the Mountain West regular season standings but lost to eventual tournament champion New Mexico in the conference tournament quarterfinals.

The Broncos are coached by Leon Rice, who took over as manager of the Broncos in 2010, the same year Boyle took over in Boulder. The Broncos have won two Mountain West regular-season titles and one conference tournament championship under Rice, who has a 290-165 record at BSU.

Rice and Boyle are also good friends. When Boyle was named head coach of the USA Basketball U19 World Cup team last summer, he named Rice as an assistant.

The Broncos are led by 6-foot-4 forward Troy Degenhart, who is averaging 17.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Chibuzo Agbo, a 6-7 guard, averages 13.6 points per game and had a team-leading 75 three-pointers. O'Mar Stanley, a 6-8, 240-pound forward, is averaging 13 points and 6.4 rebounds.

“I've been watching them a lot this year,” Boyle said. “They are very talented and very well coached.”

Boise State's biggest wins include one win over WCC champion St. Mary's, two wins over San Diego State and a split with Colorado State.

In a fortuitous twist, Colorado State will also play in Dayton as the No. 10 seed, starting Tuesday against No. 10 Virginia.

Since the men's tournament expanded to 68 teams in 2011, twelve teams have advanced from the First Four to at least the Round of 32. Five of those teams advanced to the Sweet 16 Virginia Commonwealth in 2011, La Salle and Tennessee in 2016, Syracuse in 2018 and UCLA in 2021 and VCU and UCLA advanced all the way to the Final Four.