Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Updated Points Table Most Runs List of Most Wickets Rajasthan Kings vs Dubai Giants





Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 saw two matches played on March 17 (Sunday) as Colombo Lions faced Delhi Devils in the opening match, followed by Dubai Giants against Rajasthan Kings in the second match of the day. Delhi Devils emerged victorious by 42 runs while Rajasthan Kings defeated Dubai Giants by 14 runs. New York Superstar Strikers continue to top the LCT points table with four wins in five matches and boast an impressive net run rate (NRR) of +2,218. Rajasthan Kings climbed to second position from third place and swapped places with Dubai Giants after beating them by a margin of 14 points. Both teams have won four of the six matches, with net run rates (NRR) of +1.835 and +0.210 respectively. Punjab Royals and Kandy Samp Army retained their fourth and fifth positions, registering three wins each with minimal differences in NRR. Despite Delhi Devils securing their first win in five matches by beating Colombo Lions, their rankings remained unchanged as both teams remain at the bottom of the table. Here is the points table of the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Position Team Matches Won Lost Be bound to NO Points NRR 1 Superstar forwards from New York 5 4 1 0 0 8 2,218 2 Rajasthan Kings 6 4 2 0 0 8 1,835 3 Dubai giants 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.21 4 Punjab Royals 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.593 5 Kandy Samp Army 5 3 2 0 0 6 -0.601 6 Delhi Devils 5 1 4 0 0 2 -0.448 7 Colombo lions 5 0 5 0 0 0 -2,767 Most Runs in Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Robin Uthappa: 6 matches, 268 runs, an average of 44.67 with a strike rate of 223.33, hitting 22 fours and 23 sixes. Kevin O'Brien: 5 matches, 237 runs, an average of 79.00 with a strike rate of 159.06, hitting 18 fours and 14 sixes. Tillakaratne Dilshan: 6 matches, 214 runs, an average of 42.80 with a strike rate of 156.20, hitting 31 fours and 5 sixes. Gurkeerat Singh Mann: 6 matches, 209 runs, an average of 52.25 with a strike rate of 188.29, hitting 22 fours and 12 sixes. Shaun Marsh: 5 matches, 207 runs, an average of 51.75 with a strike rate of 178.45, hitting 23 fours and 11 sixes. Most wickets in Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Chris Mpofu: 4 matches, 10 wickets, average 13.70, 137 runs conceded in 13 overs. Anureet Singh: 5 matches, 9 wickets, average 17.89, 161 runs conceded in 17 overs. Chathuranga de Silva: 5 matches, 8 wickets, average 15.12, 121 runs conceded in 13 overs, including one five-wicket haul. Manpreet Gony: 6 matches, 7 wickets, average 15.43, 108 runs conceded in 12.2 overs. Rahat Ali: 3 matches, 7 wickets, average 16.57, 116 runs conceded in 12 overs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/sports/cricket/legends-cricket-trophy-2024-updated-points-table-most-runs-most-wickets-list-rajasthan-kings-vs-dubai-giants-1672795 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos