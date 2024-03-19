Football Governance Bill: Legislation is introduced for an independent football regulator

Football fans protested outside stadiums following the announcement of the European Super League in April 2021

The British government will establish an independent football regulator when the Football Governance Bill is introduced into Parliament on Tuesday.

The legislation will give powers to a body, independent of both government and football authorities, to oversee clubs in England's top five.

The government announced plans to appoint a regulator in February 2023, following a fan-led review in 2022.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was “an historic moment for football fans”.

“It will ensure that their voices are front and center,” he added. 'Football has long been one of our greatest sources of national pride.

“But some clubs have been abused for too long by unscrupulous owners who get away with financial mismanagement, which in the worst case scenario can lead to complete collapse – as we saw in the disturbing cases of Bury and Macclesfield Town.”

The legislation follows a fan-led review, who said a regulator was necessary for the long-term financial stability of the men's professional game, following issues including financial mismanagement and plans for a breakaway European Super League.

Everton And Nottingham forest have both had points deducted this season for breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

The regulator will have powers around three core objectives: improving the financial sustainability of clubs, ensuring financial resilience in the competitions and protecting the heritage of English football.

Rick Parry, chairman of the English Football League (EFL), said: “If implemented on the right terms, this landmark legislation could help fix the game's broken financial model by providing the independent input ultimately needed to ensure it ensure that all clubs can survive and thrive in a fair and competitive environment.”

A Premier League statement said: “With our clubs we have advocated for a proportionate regime that allows us to build on our position as the most watched league in the world.

“Recognizing that the future growth of the Premier League is not guaranteed, we remain concerned about any unintended consequences of legislation that could weaken the competitiveness and attractiveness of English football.

“The Premier League remains fully committed to delivering its industry-leading funding to wider football, through €1.6 billion across all levels of football over the current three-year term.”

What powers will the supervisor have?

New club owners and directors will face stricter testing to help avoid the possibility of putting clubs into bankruptcy, as was the case with Bury and Macclesfield, while a licensing system has been proposed for clubs from the National League through to the Premier League.

As part of their license, clubs will be required to consult their fans on important off-field decisions, such as the club's heritage and strategic direction.

“Football is nothing without fans,” says Culture Minister Lucy Frazer. “We are determined to put them back at the heart of the game and ensure that clubs continue to thrive as vital community assets.

“The new regulator will put the game on a sustainable footing and strengthen clubs and the entire football pyramid for generations.”

The bill also includes new backstop powers around financial distributions between the Premier League and the EFL, so that if the two parties continue failure to agree on a 'new deal', the supervisor can ensure that a settlement is reached.

The government has long warned football authorities that an independent football regulator (IFR) would have such powers to intervene.

Former sports minister Tracey Crouch, chair of the fan-led review, said: “Football fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the next steps towards protecting the long-term sustainability of the pyramid have now been taken.”

Kevin Miles, CEO of the Football Supporters' Association, added: “The FSA warmly welcomes the tabling of the Football Governance Bill arising from the 2021 fan-led review, and in particular the central proposal to introduce statutory independent regulation of the game.

“The regulator must be given the power to impose a financial settlement in the interests of the sustainability of the game as a whole. It is far too important to be left to the bickering between the vested interests of the wealthiest club owners.”

However, campaign group Fair Game said it appears “at first glance” that the bill has “missed its target” and that they have “failed to get assurances that the regulator will have the power to intervene” .

Timeline

August 2019: Being buried expelled from League One after the failure of a takeover bid.

December 2019: Conservatives promise a fan-led review in their 2019 general election manifesto in response to Bury's demise.

Season 2020-21: The Covid-19 pandemic is causing matches to be held behind closed doors, impacting revenues.

April 2021: A proposed European Super League, involving six Premier League clubs, collapses within days amid widespread condemnation from other clubs and players, as well as governing bodies, politicians and fans.

October 2021: Amnesty International calls for changes to test Premier League owners and directors “to address human rights issues” following the Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle United.

November 2021: An independent supervisor is one of them 10 recommendations created by a fan-led review, chaired by former Sports Minister Tracey Crouch, on how to improve football governance.

March 2022: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is being sanctioned by the British government as part of its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. selling the club to American businessman Todd Boehly in May.

November 2022: Representatives from 29 clubs write to the government and urges the country to press ahead with plans for an independent football regulator.

February 2023: The publication of the British government's white paper proposing reforms in football was postponed until later in the month.

February 2023: The plan for a new independent regulator in English football was confirmed by the government.

November 2023: King Charles outlined the government's plan for the Football Governance Bill in the King's speech.