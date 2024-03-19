Top tennis player sues NCAA to challenge tournament prize limits

In the hall of mirrors, the National Collegiate Athletic Association's rulebook for how college athletes can and cannot make money, there is one rule that may be the hardest to figure out of them all.

A quarterback or other type of athlete can collect a seven-figure payment for having his photo appear on a billboard or sign autographs at a local car dealership, under the NCAA's name, image and likeness (NIL) rules.

But a college tennis player who earns a spot at a prestigious tournament and wins money by participating in or even winning the event doesn't get to keep that money, with the smallest of exceptions. The same goes for runners and swimmers, wrestlers and gymnasts, skiers and fencers, bowlers and triathletes, and equestrian and rifle shooting athletes.

It's a rule that Reese Brantmeier, a student at the University of North Carolina who is currently ranked second in singles and first in doubles (with partner Elizabeth Scotty) of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, has used for the past tens of thousands. dollars has cost. five years. Brantmeier, a 19-year-old from Wisconsin, began playing small professional tournaments at age 14, foregoing the small payments she might have received so she could maintain her college eligibility.

Then in 2021, Brantmeier finished second in the U.S. National Junior Tournament. That earned her a place in the qualifier for the US Open.

She won two matches there before losing a round of the main draw, earning $49,000 in prize money. She didn't accept it, except for the portion that covered her costs so she could remain eligible for college. But somewhere between the NCAA sidelining her this season while questioning the accounting of her spending during that US Open run, and a meniscus tear in her knee last month that required surgery and forced her to miss the rest of this season , Brantmeier decided to add her name to the growing list of athletes challenging an NCAA rulebook they consider unfair and illegal.

On Monday, Brantmeier filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in the U.S. District Court in North Carolina, asking the judiciary to block the NCAA from banning individual sports athletes like her from collecting prize money.

It's ridiculous to see basketball and football players making hundreds of thousands of dollars, and that's okay under the name, image and likeness (NIL) rules, and then to see us work just as hard and say we can't make money directly earn with our sport. Brantmeier said this in an interview last week.

The NCAA did not return a message seeking comment on the rule Brantmeier is disputing.

It seems that every month now the organization is faced with a new action that threatens to further undermine its once ironclad control over the gifted young athletes who compete and earn billions of dollars for its member institutions.

Brantmeier is represented by the law firm Miller, Monroe & Plyler of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Joel Lulla, an attorney and former sports manager who now teaches at the University of Texas.

The NCAA should work to support and encourage student-athletes in individual sports to compete in the highest and most prestigious competitions in their respective sports, including non-NCAA events, the lawyers wrote in their complaint. Yet for far too long, the NCAA, through its rules and regulations governing awards and expenses, has acted to hinder and hinder student-athletes in such pursuits.

If the lawsuit is successful, it could have far-reaching consequences beyond the U.S. as American college sports become increasingly international, especially tennis. The college game is now considered a much more viable path to the professional ranks than it was a decade ago.

The complaint points out a number of seemingly arbitrary exceptions to the rules. For example, if collegiate athletes earn a medal at the Olympics, they can keep the bonus pay from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, but money from the United States Tennis Association for winning matches is off limits.

Brantmeier's effort has the support of the coaching staff of her school's tennis team, which she helped lead to the NCAA championship last year, even though North Carolina is a member of the NCAA, the target of the lawsuit.



One of Brantmeier's teammates, Fiona Crawley, a reigning NCAA doubles champion, qualified for the main draw at the US Open in September in both singles and doubles and had to turn down approximately $80,000 in prize money to remain eligible for her senior year in North Carolina. .

I worked my ass off this week and it would be unreal to make some money when there is football, basketball players making millions of dollars on NIL deals, Crawley said in New York last summer, referring to the rules on sponsorship of names, images and similarities. And I can't take the money I worked so hard for this week.

Crawley, a senior majoring in English and Comparative Literature who will graduate this spring, is not part of the lawsuit against Brantmeier.

Tyler Thomson, associate head coach of the North Carolina women's tennis teams, said in an interview Friday that he had encouraged Brantmeier to make some noise about the rule since she was prohibited from taking most of the money she earned on the US Open three. years ago.

“I can't think of any other situation where an organization can have a draconian quid pro quo, where you're prohibited from taking money earned through your own sweat,” Thomson said. I just think it's really wrong, and especially in the era of NIL.

He said he would go a step further and allow every college-aged athlete to compete for a school he or she was enrolled in, regardless of how much money they made. Reese will encounter this situation again, Thomson said. I want her to be able to accept the money she has earned.

This also applies to Brantmeier.

The daughter of a family physician and a school librarian, Brantmeier considered turning professional instead of going to college.

Cold Spring, her hometown in Wisconsin, has a population of about 750 and is hardly a tennis hotbed. Her parents don't play tennis. A childhood friend introduced her to the sport. Her mother would drive her an hour each way to the nearest indoor facility to practice before school, and then again afterward.

Brantmeier spent much of her high school years at the United States Tennis Associations training center in Orlando, Florida, where she became one of the top juniors in the country. The pros beckon. However, she received about 200 scholarship offers and felt that attending a top school and earning a degree would provide her with a safety net if she didn't make it in tennis.

My family values ​​education, said Brantmeier, who is double majoring in exercise and sports science and studio art. Tennis has zero guarantees. You have no idea when you will make money.



This won't be her first legal battle with the NCAA, with the organization challenging fees it claimed for the 2021 US Open.

Brantmeier and her mother purchased a portable scanner to track and catalog receipts made during competitions. The NCAA claimed this was an unnecessary expense; TThe organization objected to Brantmeier's costs for re-stringing the racket because it took place 15 days before the match, 24 hours outside a typically applied period of 14 days prior to the match; Officials also disputed the inclusion of Brantmeier's mother's share of New York City living expenses, saying it was not an actual and necessary expense, even though Brantmeier was 16 years old at the time.

While the dispute played out, Brantmeier was forced to sit out the 2022 fall season for fear she would be declared ineligible and force North Carolina to forfeit games in which she had participated. She and the NCAA eventually settled the dispute, with the Brantmeiers agreeing to contribute $5,100. to a good cause.

That fight now seems like a warm-up for the next one.

Many people think this is something that needs to change, Brantmeier said. I've been given this opportunity to do that, if not for me, then for someone else.

Brantmeier is not suing for damages or to recover the money she gave up. She's just suing to get the rule changed for other talented collegiate players or prospects who win money in the future.

(Top photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)